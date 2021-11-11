National network 'Healthy cities of Kazakhstan' has been presented in Astana

Within a republican meeting on the pressing issues in the health care system involving Prime Minister Bakytzhan Sagintayev, the National Public Healthcare Centre presented a roadmap to implement a project of the Healthy Cities (regions) National Network, a press service of the National Public Healthcare Centre informs.
The Healthy Cities (regions) project aims at bringing together Governor's Offices, services (police, the environmental inspectorate, communications services, and public utilities and so on) to provide safe living conditions and equal access to medical services, the creation of conditions for physical activity and doing sports, the reduction of air and water pollution. It also includes footways/cycleways, additional lanes on main roads for special transport so to reduce the number of traffic accidents and increase the movement of citizens. The project's participant can demonstrate a commitment to the creation and improvement of the city's infrastructure.
The meeting was attended by heads of the local executive bodies, departments of public health protection, pharmacy, and medical organizations.
The European network of the WHO 'Healthy Cities' includes 1800 cities from 55 states. The project's goal is that the healthy population should be one of the main priorities of city policy, including the creation of a healthy environment, a good quality of life, ensuring the fundamental social and health needs and access to medical services.
Joining the project will enable to better address health programmes by decentralizing, increase the efficiency of the healthcare system, the health index, ensure physical, psychological and social well-being of the citizens.
To create a national network 'Healthy Cities (Regions) of Kazakhstan,' a roadmap for 2018-21 was passed in August 2018, that underpins the similar approaches as in the WHO's protect "Healthy Cities."
Cities of regional and republican significance, other settlements, can join the Network.
When applying for the national network, it is necessary to provide information organized into the following items: territorial characteristics of the city (region), demographic situation, social and economic conditions of the population, the environmental situation and the environment of the area, the level of healthcare development and urban (regional) infrastructure, the introduction of digitalization and technologies for improving living standards of the population, which will be one of the indicators of an effective work of local executive bodies towards the improvement of health of the citizens.
In the conditions of the increasing paces of urbanization, cities will play a greater role in the development of states, and the provision of conditions for the growing population to promote health which is a priority for cities' authorities.
Joining the National Network will give cities (regions) of Kazakhstan an opportunity to establish partnership with one of the 1800 'healthy cities' of the European region.
