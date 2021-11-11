Система Orphus

National network 'Healthy cities of Kazakhstan' has been presented in Astana

14.12.2018, 21:04 3915

Within a republican meeting on the pressing issues in the health care system involving Prime Minister Bakytzhan Sagintayev, the National Public Healthcare Centre presented a roadmap to implement a project of the Healthy Cities (regions) National Network, a press service of the National Public Healthcare Centre informs.

The Healthy Cities (regions) project aims at bringing together Governor's Offices, services (police, the environmental inspectorate, communications services, and public utilities and so on) to provide safe living conditions and equal access to medical services, the creation of conditions for physical activity and doing sports, the reduction of air and water pollution. It also includes footways/cycleways, additional lanes on main roads for special transport so to reduce the number of traffic accidents and increase the movement of citizens. The project's participant can demonstrate a commitment to the creation and improvement of the city's infrastructure.

The meeting was attended by heads of the local executive bodies, departments of public health protection, pharmacy, and medical organizations.

The European network of the WHO 'Healthy Cities' includes 1800 cities from 55 states. The project's goal is that the healthy population should be one of the main priorities of city policy, including the creation of a healthy environment, a good quality of life, ensuring the fundamental social and health needs and access to medical services.

Joining the project will enable to better address health programmes by decentralizing, increase the efficiency of the healthcare system, the health index, ensure physical, psychological and social well-being of the citizens.

To create a national network 'Healthy Cities (Regions) of Kazakhstan,' a roadmap for 2018-21 was passed in August 2018, that underpins the similar approaches as in the WHO's protect "Healthy Cities."

Cities of regional and republican significance, other settlements, can join the Network.

When applying for the national network, it is necessary to provide information organized into the following items: territorial characteristics of the city (region), demographic situation, social and economic conditions of the population, the environmental situation and the environment of the area, the level of healthcare development and urban (regional) infrastructure, the introduction of digitalization and technologies for improving living standards of the population, which will be one of the indicators of an effective work of local executive bodies towards the improvement of health of the citizens.

In the conditions of the increasing paces of urbanization, cities will play a greater role in the development of states, and the provision of conditions for the growing population to promote health which is a priority for cities' authorities.

Joining the National Network will give cities (regions) of Kazakhstan an opportunity to establish partnership with one of the 1800 'healthy cities' of the European region.

Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kazakhstan: There are no claims to 120 thousand cars from Russia, but there are about 80 thousand that violate traffic rules

10.11.2021, 19:52 7291
Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kazakhstan: There are no claims to 120 thousand cars from Russia, but there are about 80 thousand that violate traffic rules
There are claims to 120 thousand cars from Russia, but there are about 80 thousand that violate traffic rules, said Yuri Kozlov, head of administrative police committee of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kazakhstan.
 

About 120 thousand cars from Russia meet the requirements established by the law "On road traffic", there are no complaints about them, they can move freely on the roads of Kazakhstan for up to one year. As for the cars taken off the register in Russia and unregistered in Kazakhstan - there are about 80 thousand of them, these cars should not be used until they are registered. Moving on the roads, they violate traffic rules," Kozlov said.

 
Kazakhstani children to be vaccinated against coronavirus in schools - Tsoi

10.11.2021, 19:46 7291
Kazakhstani children to be vaccinated against coronavirus in schools - Tsoi
Children will be vaccinated against coronavirus at the place of study and in the network of vaccination centers, Minister of Health of Kazakhstan Aleksey Tsoi said on Wednesday.
 

Vaccination of children is traditionally carried out at the vaccination centers at the place of study, that is, in educational institutions, vaccination against coronavirus infection will also be carried out in the network of vaccination centers in the republic," he said.

 
He reminded that vaccination will be carried out under the consent of parents or legal representatives of a child and asked Prime Minister Askar Mamin to instruct the akimats, together with the ministries of information and public development, education and science and health, to strengthen awareness-raising work among parents.
 
Revaccination campaign to kick off in Kazakhstan Nov 22

10.11.2021, 09:44 7777
Revaccination campaign to kick off in Kazakhstan Nov 22
Revaccination against the coronavirus infection will kick off in Kazakhstan on November 22, Healthcare Minister Alexei Tsoi said on Wednesday.
 
At the regular Government’s session, Minister Tsoi revealed that the revaccination will be held at the instruction of the Head of State and upon recommendation of the special commission for immunization of the population.
 
According to him, the revaccination campaign is set to be divided into two stages. Since healthcare workers, teachers and employees of national law-enforcement agencies were the first to be vaccinated against COVID-19, they are the first in line for revaccination.
 
People aged 60 and over and those with negative antigen tests are eligible for revaccination within the first stage as well, the minister added. The rest of the population will be revaccinated within the framework of the second stage.
 
Minister Tsoi asked akims (governors) of the regions and akims (mayors) of the cities to arrange the revaccination campaign locally starting from November 22.
 
Earlier Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev instructed to start the revaccination campaign countrywide.
 
Most read