New standards introduced in civil aviation

The Global Reporting Format for presentation of data on the state of runway surface has been introduced in Kazakhstan, the press service of the Civil Aviation Committee of the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development said.

JSC "Aviation Administration of Kazakhstan" has successfully completed work on the implementation in the civil aviation of the Republic of Kazakhstan of ICAO standards for application of the Global Reporting Format for data on the state of the runway surface.

As a result, from November 4, 2021, operators of certified aerodromes of the Republic of Kazakhstan began to assess and transmit reports on the state of the runway surface according to the new ICAO methodology. With the introduction of GRF in the Republic of Kazakhstan, for the first time, the publication of SNOWTAM snow notifications to flight crews was started. The first to publish SNOWTAM were the airports of Kostanay, Pavlodar, Almaty.

One of ICAO's global safety goals is to ensure the safety of runway operations. In particular, a decrease in the number of aircraft excursions, as the proportion of accidents attributable to runway excursions is about 15%, with this category of accidents accounting for 50% of all fatal accidents.

80% of runway excursions are due to reduced runway adherence due to winter precipitation.

The GRF methodology aims to improve flight safety by preventing runway excursions in the presence of precipitation, providing a globally uniform approach to assessing and reporting runway surface conditions.

By comparing runway status reports with aircraft performance data provided by the aircraft manufacturer, the flight crew can calculate take-off and landing performance for a safe landing.











