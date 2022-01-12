Non-residents can receive EDS outside of Kazakhstan

Images | Kazakhstan Today

As part of the pilot project, non-residents will be able to receive electronic digital signatures through the embassies and consulates of Kazakhstan, the press service of the RK MDDIAI said.

The pilot project was implemented by the Ministry of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry of the Republic of Kazakhstan together with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazpravda.kz reports.

The above project will operate in 11 diplomatic missions of the Republic of Kazakhstan located in Washington, Seoul, Bishkek, Moscow, Prague, Dubai, New York, St. Petersburg, Frankfurt am Main, Istanbul and Beijing.

The main goal of the project is to provide an opportunity for potential investors to participate in online auctions in Kazakhstan.

Individuals - non-residents - can receive an EDS on the 'one window' principle. To do this, a foreign citizen needs to have a passport, an electronic copy of the passport (in pdf format), an electronic copy of a notarized translation of the full name into Cyrillic, and, if necessary, into Latin (in pdf format) and a USB-flash drive (for saving EDS keys).

Legal entities - non-residents - can also receive an EDS in foreign missions of the Republic of Kazakhstan, having previously registered on the website of the MF CSR and having received a BIN online.

The service is provided free of charge within 2 working days, the ministry added.