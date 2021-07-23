Number of confirmed COVID-19 cases exceeds 500,000 in Kazakhstan

In the past 24 hours, Kazakhstan has recorded 5,179 new cases of the coronavirus infection, up 290 from the previous day, coronavirus2020.kz reports.





The Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, added the highest number in the country – 1,277 fresh cases of the coronavirus infection. Ranked second is Almaty city with 710 new COVID-19 cases. Karaganda region is third with 703 fresh daily infections.





412 new COVID-19 cases were detected in Shymkent city, 348 – Atyrau region, 272 – in West Kazakhstan region, 185 – in Pavlodar region, 177 – in Akmola region, 160 – in Almaty region, 146 – in Mangistau region, 142 – in Aktobe region, 141 – in Kostanay region, 108 – in Kyzylorda region, 105 – in Zhambyl region, 103 – in Turkestan region, 97 – in North Kazakhstan region and 93 – in East Kazakhstan region.





Since the onset of the pandemic Kazakhstan has logged 504,290 cases of the coronavirus infection.





















