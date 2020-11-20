Number of COVID-19 cases surpasses 123,000 in Kazakhstan

762 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours, up 80 from the previous day.





East Kazakhstan has again posted the highest number of daily COVID-19 infections in the country – 252. The Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, and North Kazakhstan region have added 81 and 79 new COVID-19 cases, respectively.





65 new COVID-19 cases have been registered in Pavlodar region, 60 – in Kostanay region, 43 – in Almaty city, 42 – in Akmola region, 40 – in West Kazakhstan region, 33 – in Almaty region, 20 – in Karaganda region, 7 – in Atyrau region, 10 – in Zhambyl region, 7 – in Shymkent city, 5 – in Kyzylorda region, 4 – in Aktobe region, 2- in Mangistau region, and 2 – in Turkestan region.





Since the start of the pandemic Kazakhstan has recorded 123,097 cases of the coronavirus infection.





22 COVID-19 patients in grave condition in Kazakhstan





9,961 people, including 464 children, are receiving treatment for the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan at the moment, the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.





2,992 patients are staying at hospitals, 6,969 are receiving outpatient treatment. 228 patients are in critical condition, 22 are in extremely severe condition and 23 are on artificial lung ventilation.





COVID-like pneumonia in Kazakhstan: New cases drop





Kazakhstan has reported 202 new cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia in the past 24 hours, down 66 from previous day.





Two people have died of the COVID-like pneumonia and 95 patients have successfully recovered from the disease.





Since August 1, Kazakhstan has registered 40,690 cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia. Of 40,690, 29,814 people have made full recoveries. The disease has claimed lives of 423 people countrywide.





Number of COVID-19 recoveries dips in Kazakhstan





337 patients have recovered from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours, down 116 from the previous day





The biggest number of people who recovered from COVID-19 has been reported in East Kazakhstan region – 73.





36 people have made full recoveries in North Kazakhstan region, 35 – in Pavlodar region, 34 – in Kostanay region, 33 – in Nur-Sultan city, 33 – in Almaty city, 25 – in Karaganda region, 19 – in Atyrau region, 15 – in Kyzylorda region, 14 – in Akmola region, 8 – in West Kazakhstan region, 7 – in Almaty region, 4 – in Zhambyl region, and 1 – in Aktobe region.





Nationwide the number of COVID-19 recoveries has totaled 111,172.













































