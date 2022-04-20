Nur-Sultan covered with smoke. Possible causes named

Images | Kazpravda.kz

Fires in Pavlodar and North Kazakhstan regions could cause smoke in Nur-Sultan, Kazpravda.kz reports with reference to the press service of the Kazhydromet RSE.

It is reported that thick smog was observed in Nur-Sultan on April 18, 2022, the environmental monitoring posts of Kazhydromet recorded the following excesses of the maximum permissible concentrations of pollutants:

1) for hydrogen sulfide: 38 cases of excess within 1.1-3.2 MPC;

2) according to RM-2.5 (dust): 76 cases at the level of 1.1 - 2.2 MPC;

3) according to RM-10 (dust): 7 cases at the level of 1.1-1.2 MPC;

4) for nitric oxide: 30 cases of excess within 1.0-2.5 MPC;

5) for nitrogen dioxide: 53 cases of excess within 1.1-3.6 MPC.

The area of ??post No. 5 (Turan Avenue, 2/1) is most polluted by nitrogen dioxide, by hydrogen sulfide - in the area of ??post No. 8 (Koktal micro district), by PM-2.5 - in the area of ??post No. 6 (Akzhol street) and No. 7 (Turkestan street).

Observations on the state of atmospheric air in Nur-Sultan are carried out at 10 stationary posts, 6 of which are automatic and 4 are manual sampling posts. On April 16-17, according to the NASA map, fires were observed in Pavlodar and North Kazakhstan regions. These fires could have influence on the smoke observed today in the capital," the statement said.

It is noted that according to the forecast, unstable weather is expected in the coming days, it will mostly rain, on April 18, 20-21, wind is expected to increase to 15-20 m/s. At night, a gradual increase in air temperature to +5..+7 is forecast, during the day the temperature will drop from +15...+17 to +10...+12.