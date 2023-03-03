28.02.2023, 09:57 5626
Oman to launch weekly flights to Almaty
Images | Depositphotos
Tell a friend
Oman’s Salam Air is set to launch its first flight from Muscat to Almaty route on July 1, 2023. The flight will be operated twice a week (on Thursday and Sunday) by A-320neo and A-321neo aircraft, Kazinform has learned from the Civil Aviation Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
The flights are expected to boost trade-economic, tourist and cultural cooperation between the two countries.
Salam Air is Muscat-based low-cost carrier, which started operating in 2016.
The company’s international destinations include around 20 countries such as Czech Republic, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Sudan, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri-Lanka, India, etc.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
01.03.2023, 07:45 4466
Kazakhstan celebrates Gratitude Day
The holiday is dated to the foundation of the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan and is observed since 2016
Tell a friend
Kazakhstan celebrates Gratitude Day on March 1, Kazinform reports.
The holiday is dated to the foundation of the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan and is observed since 2016. On March 1, 1995, the decree was signed to establish the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan.
Gratitude Day symbolizes the unity of the multiethnic country. It is called to promote tolerance, respect, and amiability to each other, and strengthen interfaith consent and interethnic relations in Kazakhstan.
Various sports and cultural events are to be held countrywide. For example, the Kazakh capital is set to host exhibitions, and master classes for children and school students to promote traditions and learn to express gratitude. A roundtable is expected today to bring together members of the People’s Assembly, deputies of the Parliament, representatives of state bodies, ethnic and cultural societies, and mass media.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
21.02.2023, 13:27 36901
1,200 Kazakhstani pupils to vie to compete at FIRST 2023 World Robotics Championships
Central Asian Games will be held between February 24 and 26 with the support of the Kazakh Enlightenment Ministry and USTEM Robotics public fund at the Al Farabi Palace of Schoolchildren
Images | gov.kz
Tell a friend
Central Asian Games will be held between February 24 and 26 with the support of the Kazakh Enlightenment Ministry and USTEM Robotics public fund at the Al Farabi Palace of Schoolchildren. The winners will defend the country’s colors at the FIRST 2023 World Robotics Championships in Houston, the U.S., Kazinform quotes the Ministry’s press service.
The championships will offer competitions in three age categories: the FIRST LEGO League Explore for children aged 6-10 years old, the FIRST LEGO League Challenge for ages ranging from 10 to 16, and the FIRST Tech Challenge for 12-18 years old.
The preliminary rounds of the FIRST 2023 World Robotics Championships took place in Astana, Almaty, Shymkent and Uralsk cities bringing together over 2,000 pupils.
Over the past three years over 3,000 robotic science classes were unveiled countrywide with over 2,000 teachers passing robotics courses. Last October the Kazakh schoolchildren won top honors at the FIRST Global Robotics Challenge in Geneva. Later, Shymkent pupils for the first time ever took second place at the International Robot Olympiad in Dortmund.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
20.02.2023, 18:25 38041
Türkiye's quakes: Over 1.2 thou Kazakhstanis reach out to Foreign Ministry
Images | gov.kz
Tell a friend
Over 1.2 thousand Kazakhstani nationals contacted the Kazakh Foreign Ministry since the major quakes had rocked Türkiye, Aibek Smadiyarov, the Ministry's official spokesperson, said, Kazinform correspondent reports.
Over 1.2 thousand Kazakhstani nationals contacted the Kazakh Foreign Ministry since the major quakes had rocked Türkiye. Whereabouts of more than 190 of our nationals found themselves in a disaster zone were tracked as a result of the ministry's work," said Smadiyarov.
He went on to say that buses transporting Kazakh nationals to safe places in Ankara and Istanbul as well as food supply and accommodation were provided with support of the country's diplomats given the destroyed infrastructure and the emergency condition of buildings.
78 Kazakh nationals found themselves in disaster zones willing to return home were airlifted in Almaty and Astana. 24 Kyrgyz and Turkish citizens, family members of those Kazakhstanis returned home, were also transported," said the Kazakh Foreign Ministry spokesperson.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
20.02.2023, 09:17 38156
Heriot-Watt University to open its branch in Kazakhstan
It will offer this year some 300 grants
Tell a friend
Heriot-Watt University, one of the world's leading universities, will open its branch at the ground of the Kudaibergen Zhubanov Regional University in Aktobe, Kazinform reports. It will offer this year some 300 grants.
In 2022 Governor of Aktobe region Yeraly Tugzhanov and Mark Biggs, the Vice-Principal and Provost at Heriot-Watt University, agreed on opening the Heriot-Watt University’s branch in Kazakhstan. The first 300 applicants may apply for oil and gas business, electric power engineering, and computer engineering. The graduates will receive dual degrees.
The Kazakh Science and Higher Education Ministry, the Heriot-Watt University, and Kudaibergen Zhubanov Aktobe Regional University signed a trilateral memorandum of cooperation in the UK in February.
Earlier Kazakh Science and Higher Education Minister Saysat Nurbek said 12 foreign universities will open their branches in Kazakhstan by 2029.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
20.02.2023, 08:19 38281
Kazakh rescuers end search and rescue operations in Türkiye
Images | gov.kz
Tell a friend
The operational group of the Kazakh Emergency Situations Ministry completed the search and rescue operations in Türkiye. On February 20 the second team of rescuers arrived home, Kazinform correspondent reports.
The Kazakh first responders were deployed in rescue operations between February 7 and 19 in the territory of three provinces in Nurgagi, Gaziantep and Hatay. Kazakhstan also sent humanitarian aid to Kahramanmaraş.
The operational group consisted of 100 specialists from Astana, Almaty, Karaganda and Akmola regions, as well as health workers of the emergency medicine center.
The Kazakh rescuers pulled 7 people alive from the rubble and recovered 88 bodies. They also rendered medical and psychological assistance to 200 locals, including 30 kids. They worked jointly with the rescue teams of Saudi Arabia and Türkiye. The AFAD tanked the rescuers for their skills, efficiency, commitment, and dedication.
The Head of State said the rescuers of Kazakhstan deployed in relieving the quake consequences would be awarded upon arrival. As earlier reported, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev decreed to allocate 1 million dollars in emergency aid to Türkiye and send additional humanitarian assistance of up to 55 tons.
At least 41,020 people have been killed by two strong earthquakes that jolted southern Türkiye on February 6. The magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 quakes were centered in Kahramanmaras and struck 10 other provinces - Adana, Adiyaman, Diyarbakir, Hatay, Gaziantep, Malatya, Kilis, Osmaniye, Elazig and Sanliurfa. More than 13 million people have been affected by the devastating quakes. Some 12,141 buildings collapsed. Over 11,000 rescuers from 88 states of the nation took part in the search and rescue efforts.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
16.02.2023, 10:41 68176
1.2mln tourists visit Almaty region annually
The biggest number of tourists come from Russia, China, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, and India
Tell a friend
As many as 200 new tourism facilities have been opened in the Almaty region in recent years. 1,2 million people visit the region annually, Chief of the regional tourism department Aibar Temenov said at a briefing on Wednesday, Kazinform reports.
The biggest number of tourists come from Russia, China, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, and India. Besides, Almaty region seems to be a popular destination for tourists from Turkiye, South Korea, Germany, the U.S., France, Italy, Hong Kong and Japan.
For a successful development of the tourism sector, we need to develop and implement a modern tourist navigation system, in particular, to build a soft infrastructure along the main tourist routes, including the improvement of trails in the territory of national parks," he said.
We need to build a modern visitor center with a network of information desks providing high-quality information, and with consultants for managing tourist flows, tourist navigation, and souvenir shops," he added.
He raised also the issue of organizing tourist police work on the Kolsai and Kaiyndy lakes in summer period, to ensure guests’ safety
More than 100 companies have been licensed to work in the regions' tourism sector. Over 120 entertaining, ecological, ornithological, recreational, ethnographic and other tourist routes have been developed.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
16.02.2023, 08:18 68311
Kazakhstanis donate over $3mln600thous for earthquake victims in Türkiye
Images | twitter/@NicolasMaduro
Tell a friend
Kazakhstanis donated over 3 million 600 thousand US dollars for the devastating earthquake victims in Türkiye, Kazinform reports citing the press office of the Turkish Embassy in Astana.
Apart from that, 216 thousand US dollars were transferred to the official banking account of the AFAD. Thus, the total amount of donation from Kazakhstan exceeds 3 milion 616 thousand US dollars," a statement from the Embassy reads.
Two earthquakes with an epicenter in Kahramanmaras hit southeast of Türkiye (7.7-magnitude at 04:17 am, and 7.6-magnitude at 01:24 pm local time) last Monday. The tremors, followed by hundreds of aftershocks, were felt in 10 provinces of the country, as well as in neighboring states, including Syria.
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan declared seven days of national mourning in Türkiye for the natural disaster victims.
According to the latest data, the total death toll from the earthquake exceeded 35,400 in Türkiye.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
13.02.2023, 16:31 80211
7,000 historical documents returned to Kazakhstan from abroad in 2022
were brought from the European Union, namely, from Hungary, Germany, Italy
Tell a friend
These valuable documents contain information about the history of Kazakhstan. They were brought from the European Union, namely, from Hungary, Germany, Italy, Kazinform reports citing the press office of the Ministry of Culture and Sport.
The documents include 445 photographs, 206 books and rare manuscripts, which cover the period from 918 through 1990.
The documents were handed over to the National Archive of Kazakhstan. The Ministry of Culture and Sport is presently working on creation of a single database. To distribute valuable historical papers, the printing of photo albums, collections, chronographs, biographical reference works and other useful materials began.
Meanwhile, Kazakhstani archaeologists plan to organize several expeditions to foreign countries until 2025, Vice Minister of Culture and Sport Nurkissa Daueshov says.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Most read
02.03.2023, 10:41PM Smailov, Ambassador Zhang Xiao discuss key issues of Kazakhstan-China coop 02.03.2023, 07:312326Kazakhstan not put on a ‘black list’ by EU in regards to Schengen visas 02.03.2023, 09:022186Kazakhstan, Saudi Arabia to build wind power plant in Zhetysu region 02.03.2023, 11:502091New investment project to be implemented in Kazakhstan’s metallurgy sector 02.03.2023, 15:361976Kazakhstan, France mull creation of genetics center 24.02.2023, 13:3953191Kassym-Jomart Tokayev invites Finnish President to visit Kazakhstan 24.02.2023, 15:0952586EU to allocate €100mln for CA to address environmental issues 24.02.2023, 14:3038671Kazakhstan set to strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation with Finland 24.02.2023, 12:5038191Kazakhstan, Latvia focus on parliamentary cooperation 24.02.2023, 08:3936531U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken to visit Kazakhstan 17.02.2023, 20:16122356Kazakhstan is determined to expand cooperation with EBRD - Kazakh PM 17.02.2023, 15:17112801British Parliament to send election observers to Kazakhstan 17.02.2023, 13:35106861Kazakhstan to launch 41 renewable energy projects by 2025 16.02.2023, 20:4699486Tokayev talks with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine over phone 15.02.2023, 12:2997391Kazakh rescuers pulled 88 bodies from quake rubble in Türkiye