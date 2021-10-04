One-day tally of new COVID-19 cases at 2,058 in Kazakhstan, 9 died

Images | open sources

Kazakhstan has reported 2,058 COVID-19 cases over the past day, coronavirus2020.kz reports.

Almaty city has reported the highest triple-digit number of fresh daily COVID-19 cases – 485. Nur-Sultan city is ranked second with 252 daily infections. Almaty region comes third with 225 COVID-19 cases.

Triple-digit numbers of fresh daily COVID-19 cases have also been reported in Karaganda region – 152, East Kazakhstan region – 123, Pavlodar region – 121, Kostanay region – 109, and Shymkent city – 105,

Aktobe region has reported 82 fresh daily COVID-19 cases, West Kazakhstan region – 82, North Kazakhstan region – 67, Atyrau region – 56, Akmola region – 55, Zhambyl region – 51, Kyzylorda region – 45, and Turkestan region – 40.

Eight more infections have been logged in Mangistau region over the past day.

The country’s total COVID-19 caseload stands at 889,040.

СOVID-19-like pneumonia kills 9 in Kazakhstan

180 more cases of pneumonia flagged as pneumonia with COVID-19-related signs have been reported in Kazakhstan.

Countrywide, nine COVID-19-like pneumonia fatalities and 290 recoveries have been reported in the past 24 hours.

The number of COVID-19-like pneumonia cases in the country has reached 76,040. The death toll stands at 4,844. Those made full recoveries from the disease number 62,967.

Nearly 60 thou COVID-19 patients under treatment in Kazakhstan

59,926 people are under COVID-19 treatment in Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the Ministry of Health of Kazakhstan.

Of the 59,926, in-patient treatment is provided to 9,899 and out-patient treatment to 50,027.

Countrywide, the number of COVID-19 patients in severe condition stands at 767, in critical condition – 229, and on artificial lung ventilation – 147.

Notably, the country has reported 2,058 cases of and 2,637 recoveries from the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours.













