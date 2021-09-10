One-day tally of new COVID-19 cases at 3,639 in Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan has added 3,639 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, pushing the total to 824,118.





The biggest number of fresh daily COVID-19 cases has been reported in Almaty city – 911. Karaganda region and Nur-Sultan city are second and third in terms of fresh daily COVID-19 infections – 350 and 326, respectively.





Fresh COVID-19 cases in triple-digit territory have also been seen in Almaty region – 265, Pavlodar region – 218, Akmola region – 217, Aktobe region – 207, Mangistau region – 188, Kostanay region – 187, East Kazakhstan region – 154, and Shymkent city – 145.





Kyzylorda region has reported 98 more cases, West Kazakhstan region – 83, Atyrau region – 80, North Kazakhstan region – 79, Zhambyl region – 75, and Turkestan region – 56.













