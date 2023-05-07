05.05.2023, 15:22 7161
Over 3,500 students participate in Worldskills regional championships
The WorldSkills regional championships were held in three cities and 17 regions of Kazakhstan bringing together over 3,500 students and 4,000 experts, including over 500 workers, Kazinform quotes the Enlightenment Ministry's press service. The last week of the championship is being held in Almaty region. Those present are competing in 30 competences. The regional championships started on March 28. The WorldSkills Kazakhstan - 2023 national championships will be held this June in Astana. The WorldSkills movement aims at raising and promoting the status and standards of vocational training and creating new training trends.
05.05.2023, 21:44 7461
Astana Opera: Dancers take up swords
Until the time when the spotlights flood the stage with their rays, the music captivates the audience with its melodiousness, and a violent passion kindles the dancers' performance, the final preparations for the premiere of the world ballet Petite Mort, choreographed by outstanding contemporary ballet master Jiri Kylian to Mozart's brilliant music, are in full swing at the opera house. The ballet masterpiece is being prepared to be presented at the Astana Opera on May 13 and 14, Kazinform cites Astana Opera's press service.
Taking a peek backstage, the rehearsals of duets and ensembles, separated by the sweep of a lightweight dark cloth and the play of swords and pannier dresses, already take one’s breath away. Abidance to the music is felt in every movement, and love duels are drawn with intricate line graphics.
In my work, I have based my choreography on two slow movements from the two most famous piano concertos by Mozart. I have cut them away from the fast movements, leaving them as mutilated torsos, lying helplessly in front of the listener and beholder. They lie there, just like some ancient torso’s, without arms and legs, unable to walk or embrace," Jiri Kylian explained. "We live in a world in which nothing is sacred. Since the time in which Mozart’s music was created, and today, many wars were fought and much blood had to flow under the "Bridge of Time". And, it was mostly men swaying swords in show of their potency and power. And it is always a "Mort", which accompanies our lives, sometimes it is "Petite", sometimes it is "Grand", but it is the most faithful companion we have, from the dawn of our existence till the end".
Stefan Zeromski, Jiri Kylian’s assistant, is working with the dancers of the Astana Opera Ballet Company on the production. Under his belt is a brilliant career as a dancer in the ballet companies of the Teatr Wielki in Warsaw and the Deutsche Oper Berlin. However, he devoted most of his professional work to the Nederlands Dans Theater (NDT).
04.05.2023, 21:36 7266
Storm alert in effect in 11 regions of Kazakhstan
Dust storms are set to batter Aktobe, Kyzylorda, Atyrau regions.
A storm alert was issued for 11 regions of Kazakhstan as strong wind, fog and ground frosts are expected tomorrow, May 5, Kazinform quotes Kazhydromet. Dust storms are set to batter Aktobe, Kyzylorda, Atyrau regions. Heavy downpours, thunderstorms are forecast to strike southwest of Mangistau region. High wind will sweep through West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Karaganda, Ulytau, Abai, North Kazakhstan regions. Ground frosts will form in Zhetysu region at night.
24.04.2023, 09:21 38446
Kazakh schoolchildren triumphed at 2023 FIRST Championship
Kazakh schoolchildren triumphed at the FIRST Championship in robotics held in Houston, Texas, U.S., after winning in three nominations
Kazakh schoolchildren triumphed at the FIRST Championship in robotics held in Houston, Texas, U.S., after winning in three nominations, Kazinform reports citing the press office of the Ministry of Enlightenment.
The Core Values Award was handed over to Adeptus Mechanicus team from Almaty for a high enthusiasm, cooperation spirit and mutual respect in the youngest age category - from 6 to 10 years.
Play 4 Energy team from Almaty-based LEAS school won the highest technical award - Robot Design Award in middle age category - from 10 to 16 years. They have demonstrated excellent programming and engineering skills and created a highly reliable and efficient robot that solves complex tasks.
Team AENTA from the Republican Physics and Mathematics School won in the Motivate Award Finalist nomination (12-18 years). Apart from creating and playing robots, the guys actively promote the STEM culture and implement the FIRST principles in their school. As the members of the international jury noted, the team showed high professionalism on the world stage. The team members hold free festivals and trainings, where they teach their peers the basics of robotics and programming.
The guys showed excellent results and decently represented our country. We are grateful to everyone engaged in the victory of our students! This is the beginning of a long and fruitful journey in the development of STEM in Kazakhstan," co-founder of USTEM Robotics Nurdaulet Dosmagambet says.
The national team was formed at the Central Asian Games FIRST Central Asia, held with the support of the Ministry of Education in February this year.
It was not an easy race among the participants from 110 countries. We are proud that our children have shown the highest professionalism and received their well-deserved awards. We believe that their vivid example will become a motivation for all schoolchildren in the country," said Aigul Karakulova, the Pedagogical Excellence Unit of the Daryn Republican Scientific and Practical Center.
21.04.2023, 10:06 44441
Air China resumes flights to Kazakhstan
Air China air carrier will resume direct flights to Kazakhstan since April 21 en route Beijing-Xi'an-Astana three times a week, Kazinform quotes the Kazakh Civil Aviation Committee's press service.
The flights will be operated by Airbus A320.
Air Astana plans to increase flight frequencies en route Almaty-Beijing from six to seven. Almaty-Chengdu flights will be performed twice a week. There will be two flights connecting Astana and Beijing instead of one.
Flights between Kazakhstan and China will grow from 13 to 19 a week. Besides, China Southern Airlines will fly en route Astana-Urumqi twice and Almaty-Urumqi three times a week.
21.04.2023, 07:16 44576
Kazakhstan celebrates Eid al-Fitr
Today Kazakhstanis celebrate Eid al-Fitr, also known as Oraza Ait, one of the most important holidays for all Muslims, Kazinform reports.
Eid al-Fitr that marks the end of Ramadan is observed on the first three days of the month of Shawwal. On this very day people say Eid Mubarak congratulating each other which means Blessed Feast.
The festivities start early on this day with prayers. People wear their best clothing. It is a day to exchange gifts and spent time with family.
This year Ramadan started in Kazakhstan on March 23 and ended on April 20. Muslims observed Laylat al-Qadr, one of the holiest nights of the year on the night of April 17th to 18th.
Oraza Ait falls on April 21. In many countries with large Muslim populations, Eid al-Fitr is a national holiday.
19.04.2023, 08:39 55406
Kazakh capital to host Eurasian Book Fair-2023
The VI Eurasian Book Fair-2023 will take place on April 19-23 with the support of the Kazakh Culture and Sports Ministry in Astana
The VI Eurasian Book Fair-2023 will take place on April 19-23 with the support of the Kazakh Culture and Sports Ministry in Astana, Kazinform cites the Ministry's press service.
The Eurasian Book Fair is the largest cultural events bringing together publishers, bookshops, and printing industry representatives.
The guests will have a chance take part in various master classes and autograph signing sessions.
The Best Book of the Year nominees will be selected at the fair.
The opening ceremony will be staged on April 19 at the EXPO Hall.
17.04.2023, 09:47 60791
Kazakh student develops device that not let driver fall asleep at wheels
The device won the first place at the NURIS Hardware Challenge 2.0, the contest of startup projects
11th grader from Kokshetau city Asylkahn Kali and his team developed a device that will not let a driver fall asleep at the wheels and monitor the driver's behavior. The device won the first place at the NURIS Hardware Challenge 2.0, the contest of startup projects, Kazinform reports.
Besides, the Kokshetau students won two more awards at the national contest of scientific projects on general educational subjects. Asanali Karim won the first place at the Environmental and Human Health Protection section for his Saq sapar project, while Asylkhan Kali secured the first place for his Aq Zhol project in the Computer Science.
The jury decided to grant them the right to represent Kazakhstan at the Regeneron ISEF-2023, the world's largest pre-college STEM competition to be held in the U.S.
14.04.2023, 16:12 60671
Kazakhstan and Singapore debate opening direct flight
Kazakhstan and Singapore debate opening a direct flight, Kazinform reports.
As part of his trip to Singapore Deputy Prime Minister - Finance Minister of Kazakhstan Yerulan Zhamaubayev met with Changi Airport Group director general Lee Seow Hiang to discuss starting a new route connecting Kazakhstan and Singapore.
The Changi Airport is the main gateway of Singapore. It is the world's sixth and Asia’s second busiest airport.
As stated there, Kazakhstan made a progress in creating a favorable investment climate thanks to the reforms carried out.
