Over 550 COVID-19 patients in critical condition in Kazakhstan

07.11.2021, 21:21 39880
A total of 41,424 people in Kazakhstan are treated for the coronavirus infection as of November 6, the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan said.
 
According to the ministry, 7,411 patients are staying at hospitals, while 34,013 are receiving outpatient treatment.
 
559 patients are in critical condition, 155 are in extremely severe condition and 106 are on artificial lung ventilation.
 
Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan added 1,328 new cases of the coronavirus infection, pushing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 947,250 since the start of the pandemic. Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 899,028 people fully recovered from the novel coronavirus in the country.

Source: Kazinform


 
