Parking lots, streets, embankments and courtyards to be equipped with street simulators - Alikhan Smailov on mass sports development in Kazakhstan

Tell a friend

Issues of mass sports development and formation of a healthy lifestyle were considered at the Government session chaired by the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov, primeminister.kz reports.





Minister of Culture and Sports Askhat Oralov reported that annually more than 25 thousand mass sports events of various levels are held in the republic, covering 1.2 million people, including 500 thousand inhabitants of rural areas. In recent years, marathons, bicycle races, family competitions, mass skating, etc. have been gaining popularity. Overall, the number of people engaged in physical culture and sport in the country today is over 38% (more than 7.5 million people).





At the same time, there are more than 800 children's and youth clubs in the country. Under the supplementary education program, more than 49,000 sports sections have been opened in schools, covering about 1.3 million children in the past academic year. In addition, as part of the state sports order sports clubs this year covered more than 190 thousand children.





The Minister said that in Kazakhstan there are about 43 thousand sports facilities, more than 23 thousand of which are in rural areas. This year, work is underway on the construction of 113 new, as well as the reconstruction of 20 and retrofitting 6 existing sports facilities. At the same time, an inventory of existing facilities is being conducted to determine the need for repairs and appropriate equipment.





Akims of Almaty region Marat Sultangaziyev, Aktobe region Yeraly Tugzhanov, Turkestan region Darkhan Satybaldy also made reports on measures implemented in the regions.





Head of the Government emphasized that sport and active lifestyle are not only a guarantee of physical health of the nation, but also reveal the talents and abilities of each person. It is especially important for the education of the younger generation.





In this regard, he noted the need to provide wide access for all categories of the population to sports facilities and facilities, as well as to involve citizens in sports through the organization of mass and regular sports events.





Everyone knows about mass marathons and competitions for people of different ages, which have already become a good tradition in our country. In recent years, sports grounds and other large facilities have been built everywhere. We see that there are more and more people engaged in sports. Although there were many skeptics who thought that no one would exercise on the simulators installed in courtyards, squares and parks," Alikhan Smailov said.





At the same time, he stressed that despite various programs and projects to develop mass sports, many systemic issues have not been resolved. Thus, as a result of monitoring of the information space only in July revealed many complaints of the population about problems in this area.





For example, in the village of Maikain of Bayanaul district of Pavlodar region, the stadium, renovated in 2020, is falling apart. At this facility, almost everything has fallen into disrepair in 3 years: from the covering of the soccer field and running tracks to the stands and changing rooms," Alikhan Smailov said.





He also noted that a gymnasium collapsed in the Shubarkol Komir shift settlement in Karaganda region, which indicates the neglect of this facility. And in the small village of Shikudyk, Aktobe region, the Terektin school has no gym at all.





We still have quite a few schools that do not have gyms. And this is not only in small villages, but also in big cities. There is also a lack of physical education teachers and professional coaches," Prime Minister said.





Along with this, Alikhan Smailov emphasized that the public acutely perceives the situation on the delayed construction of the National University of Sports in Astana and the Olympic Training Center in Almaty region.





If in some areas of sports development and promotion of healthy lifestyles we are making great strides, in some issues we are standing still for a long time. Unfortunately, we lack an effective holistic system of physical culture and sports management, especially at the local level. There is no proper coordination of activities of government agencies and other organizations involved in the promotion of sports and healthy lifestyles," Prime Minister said.





To solve the existing problems the Government has approved the Concept of development of physical culture and sport for 2023-2029. Within its framework, the task is to involve 50% of the population in physical culture and sports by 2030. In this regard, Alikhan Smailov instructed the relevant ministry and akimats to intensify work in this direction.





At the same time, the Prime Minister emphasized the importance of early completion of inventory of functioning sports facilities and determination of their needs.





We must clearly know which ones can continue to work, and which ones need reconstruction, how much sports equipment is needed," he said.





Head of the Government also demanded to pay special attention to equipping park areas, streets, embankments, courtyard areas with street simulators and sports grounds in the regions.





In conclusion, Alikhan Smailov instructed the Ministries of Culture and Sports, Science and Higher Education, and Education to review the system of training and retraining of coaches and physical education teachers, taking into account international experience.