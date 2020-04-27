President congratulation on the beginning holy month of Ramadan

Dear compatriots!

I sincerely congratulate all the Muslims of Kazakhstan on the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan!

For millions of people around the world, Ramadan is inextricably linked with spiritual development, renewal, and creation.

Ramadan has always been a time of mutual support, solidarity, kindness and charity. On these days, it is customary to do good deeds, help loved ones, and all those in need.

Unfortunately, this year we are celebrating the holy month of Ramadan in a state of emergency. Therefore, I urge all believers to follow the recommendations of the Spiritual Board of Muslims of Kazakhstan, to show their responsibility and unity in the fight against the pandemic.

I am confident that we, the people of Kazakhstan, will pass all the tests with honor and show our best qualities.

I wish the faithful and all people of Kazakhstan a good health, prosperity and happiness!





