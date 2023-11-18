President Tokayev comments on woman’s heinous murder at a restaurant in Astana

Images | Akorda

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held meetings and consultations with Minister of Interior Yerzhan Sadenov, Prosecutor General Berik Assylov, Chairman of the Supreme Court Aslambek Mergaliyev and heads of law-enforcement agencies after the heinous murder of Saltanat Nukenova at one of the restaurants in Astana that shocked the entire country, Kazinform News Agency reports.





At the meetings and consultations, the Head of State paid utmost attention to the relevance of observing the law, raising the level of legal awareness and legal culture of the citizens.





According to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the principle of Law and Order should become an ideological and political beacon for the Kazakhstani society and that all types of offences should not be tolerated.





The Head of State is convinced that the society can combat such negative phenomena as domestic violence, vandalism, offensive behavior and disorderly conduct only through concerted efforts and should clamp down on violence against women and children.





Regarding the recent heinous murder of Saltanat Nukenova at one of Astana’s restaurants, the President charged the Ministry of Interior to keep the case under a special control.





Law is one for all," stressed the Head of State, adding that a Just Kazakhstan is a country overned by Law and Order.





Earlier it was reported that the former National Economy Minister of Kazakhstan, Kuandyk Bishimbayev, had been arrested for two months after reportedly brutally killing his wife Saltanat Nukenova at Bau restaurant in the Kazakh capital last week.