15.11.2023, 13:15 16466
President Tokayev comments on woman’s heinous murder at a restaurant in Astana
Images
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held meetings and consultations with Minister of Interior Yerzhan Sadenov, Prosecutor General Berik Assylov, Chairman of the Supreme Court Aslambek Mergaliyev and heads of law-enforcement agencies after the heinous murder of Saltanat Nukenova at one of the restaurants in Astana that shocked the entire country, Kazinform News Agency reports.
At the meetings and consultations, the Head of State paid utmost attention to the relevance of observing the law, raising the level of legal awareness and legal culture of the citizens.
According to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the principle of Law and Order should become an ideological and political beacon for the Kazakhstani society and that all types of offences should not be tolerated.
The Head of State is convinced that the society can combat such negative phenomena as domestic violence, vandalism, offensive behavior and disorderly conduct only through concerted efforts and should clamp down on violence against women and children.
Regarding the recent heinous murder of Saltanat Nukenova at one of Astana’s restaurants, the President charged the Ministry of Interior to keep the case under a special control.
Law is one for all," stressed the Head of State, adding that a Just Kazakhstan is a country overned by Law and Order.
Earlier it was reported that the former National Economy Minister of Kazakhstan, Kuandyk Bishimbayev, had been arrested for two months after reportedly brutally killing his wife Saltanat Nukenova at Bau restaurant in the Kazakh capital last week.
relevant news
17.11.2023, 14:29 1256
Maulen Ashimbaev participated in the international conference dedicated to the 95th anniversary of Chingiz Aitmatov
Images
During the visit to Kyrgyzstan, members of the delegation of the Senate of the Parliament of Kazakhstan led by Maulen Ashimbaev participated in the international conference dedicated to the 95th anniversary of Chingiz Aitmatov. Speaking to the crowd, Maulin Ashimbaev called the work of the great writer the "golden bridge" of two peoples. He also noted that the Master rightfully occupies an honorable place in the history of world literature as a symbol of humanism, human morality and ethics. His works reveal a person, his dignity, his desire for happiness, freedom and justice, press service of the Senate reports.
Chingiz Aitmatov is a writer of international scale and a phenomenon of world literature. His works are a manifestation of humanism, human values and morality. All the fundamental questions that were raised by Chingiz Torekulovich do not lose their relevance today. Especially in conditions of devaluation of moral values, populism, all kinds of fakes and post-truth", - emphasized the Speaker of the Senate.
17.11.2023, 07:53 7201
Australian researchers discover new prehistoric eagle species
Researchers have discovered a new species of prehistoric eagle endemic to Australia and shed new light on the country's only known vulture, Xinhua reports.
In a study published on Friday, a team from Flinders University found that Australia's only vulture - the Cryptogyps lacertosus - was more primitive than previously thought, lacking the soaring ability of current vultures and was still alive 60,000 years ago.
While the vulture weighed up to six kg, the researchers concluded that a new species of eagle described for the first time in the study - the Dynatoaetus pachyosteus - grew up to 12 kg.
Living between 500,000 and 200,000 years ago, the pachyosteus was second in size to the Dynatoaetus gaffae, which was described in a study published by Flinders University in March and was the largest eagle that ever lived on the Australian continent.
Fossil bones from both eagle species were discovered at the World Heritage-listed Naracoorte Caves more than 300 km southeast of Adelaide.
Ellen Mather, a paleontologist from Flinders University, led the teams that discovered both species and said in a media release that the two eagles likely competed for food across prehistoric southern Australia.
This new eagle species, Dynatoaetus pachyosteus, would have been similar in wingspan to a wedge-tailed eagle, now Australia's largest living eagle of prey, but its bones seem much more robust - especially its leg bones, suggesting it was even more powerful and heavily built," she said.
The Dynatoaetus genus was endemic to Australia, meaning it was not found anywhere else, but Mather said analysis suggested the species could be related to the crested serpent eagle, which can be found in the tropical jungles of southeast Asia and New Guinea, and Philippine eagle.
To commemorate the discovery of the eagle species, an artwork depicting their likeness and that of the Cryptogyps lacertosus will be unveiled at the Naracoorte Caves later in November.
16.11.2023, 18:07 11831
Weeks Remain until the Deadline for Accepting Applications for Participation in the Umai 2023 Award
Images
The organizing committee of the Umai 2023 National Award in the field of art, established by the Ministry of Culture and Information of the Republic of Kazakhstan, reminded that applications for participation can be submitted until December 5. This year, the number of Umai awards is increased, and nominations remain the same: Theatrical Art, Choreographic Art, Music Performance Art, Fine and Decorative and Applied Arts, Astana Opera press office reports.
We are confident that Umai 2023 will arouse even greater interest among representatives of creative professions, and members of the independent expert committee will receive for their consideration a variety of interesting works that can give new impetus to the development of Kazakh art. We hope to increase the number of representatives from the regions of our country, because the high national status of the competition can become a springboard for young people to conquer creative pinnacles," the organizing committee of the Umai National Award noted.
The organizing committee called for more active application submissions. Additional detailed information is provided on the Astana Opera’s official website, where the interested individuals can study the list of required documents in the Umai 2023 Award section.
The Umai National Award was originally established to unite the artistic community of our country.
We invite everyone who contributes to the development of Kazakh culture to use this unique opportunity to present their creative work, get acquainted with colleagues’ achievements, and strengthen creative ties. We remind you that in order to support and develop national art, this year the Ministry of Culture and Information of the Republic of Kazakhstan has significantly increased the number of awards, and, accordingly, monetary prizes. Thus, the prize fund of the award this year amounted to 79 million Tenge," the organizing committee concluded.
The Umai National Award is one of the most authoritative and prestigious in the art sphere in our country. Every year it brings to light new names of outstanding cultural figures, contributing to the development and advancement of national culture.
16.11.2023, 13:15 11671
Kazakhstan’s population hits the mark of 20 mln
Kazakhstan's population hit the mark of 20 million people, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev announced via his official account on X, Kazinform News Agency reports.
In the post, the Head of State welcomed the fact that Kazakhstan’s population now stands at 20 million. He went on to extend his congratulations on this milestone, emphasizing that a happy family is the foundation of the nation's prosperity and the country's sustainable progress.
The state, in his words, will continue the work to strengthen family values, protect maternity and childhood.
15.11.2023, 16:11 16666
Astana Opera: Music born in Kazakhstan
Images
Vocal and symphonic music by Kazakh authors will be performed in the concert Uly Mukana Muragerlerinen Taghzym (The Heirs Bow to the Great Mukan), dedicated to the 110th anniversary of Mukan Tulebayev and organized by the Composers’ Union of Kazakhstan. On November 21, the Astana Opera Symphony Orchestra, Choir and opera soloists under the baton of the Honored Worker of Kazakhstan Abzal Mukhitdin and holder of the Order of Qurmet Ruslan Baimurzin will perform works by the classics of the national composers school as well as works by the talented contemporary authors, including those that have not yet been heard anywhere before, Astana Opera press office reports.
The opera house’s brilliant soloists - the Honored Workers of Kazakhstan Azamat Zheltyrguzov, Zhanat Shybykbayev, Meir Bainesh, holder of the Order of Qurmet Aizada Kaponova, international competitions laureates Gulzhanat Sapakova, Madina Islamova, Beimbet Tanarykov, Ramzat Balakishiyev, Yerzhan Saipov, Artur Gabdiyev, Altynbek Abilda, Aigerim Amanzholova, Narul Toikenov, as well as guest soloists - violinist Yerkebulan Saparbayev, vocalist Dilnaz Omarkhanova and others will grace the musical evening with their art.
The origins of the Composers’ Union of Kazakhstan, founded in 1939, were outstanding figures of national culture: Akhmet Zhubanov, Latif Khamidi, Yevgeniy Brussilovsky, Mukan Tulebayev, Vassiliy Velikanov, Nurgissa Tlendiyev, Sydyk Mukhamedzhanov. Their followers were Gaziza Zhubanova, Yerkegali Rakhmadiyev, Quddus Khojamyarov and others.
The Composers’ Union of Kazakhstan today is one of the leading creative organizations. It makes a great spiritual, cultural and musical contribution to the development of the country and the education of the younger generation. Modern composers strive to maintain a high professional standard and support young talented colleagues who master new means of compositional techniques," Serikzhan Abdinurov, the chairman of the Composers’ Union of Kazakhstan, Honored Worker of Kazakhstan, notes. "The program features authors from different generations of the Kazakh composers’ school, which allows us to trace the evolution that has occurred since the emergence of the professional organization, which will celebrate its 85th anniversary next year."
As part of the concert Uly Mukana Muragerlerinen Taghzym, excerpts from Mukan Tulebayev’s opera Qozy Korpesh - Bayan Sulu, as well as the author’s famous art songs Tos Meni, Tos and Kesteli Oramal will be presented. Abai’s aria from the opera of the same name by A. Zhubanov and L. Khamidi, Suyunbai’s terme from A. Kazakbayev’s opera Zhambyl Zhyrau, Beibarys’ aria from A. Zhaiymov and A. Zhaiym’s opera Beibarys, Gulder Bii from Abzal Mukhitdin’s opera Al-Farabi, V. Strigotsky-Pak’s symphonic poem Kenesary, B. Qydyrbek’s Requiem, and Daldenbai’s vocal-symphonic ode El Baqyty will also be performed.
It is worth noting that this evening national music aficionados will witness two world premieres at once: Alibi Abdinurov’s violin concerto, which was specially written for this event, and Serikzhan Abdinurov’s vocal-symphonic dastan Farab-Otyrar.
Dastan Farab-Otyrar was inspired by the poem The Death of Otyrar by Mukhtar Shakhanov, an author whom I love very much. This work has been my reference book since school years," the composer said. "I nurtured the idea of writing a dastan for a very long time. Since I come from Southern Kazakhstan, the history of this region, the work of Al-Farabi and Khoja Akhmet Yasawi are very close to me. Being a composer and a son of my people, I consider it my duty to talk about the events that took place on the territory of our country. Dastan takes you to the 12th century, during the invasion of Genghis Khan, who completely destroyed the city. The work tells about our ancestors, about the life, way of life, and history of the Kazakh people."
According to Serikzhan Abdinurov, representatives of the Composers’ Union of Kazakhstan are grateful to the Astana Opera for the opportunity to give their concerts here twice a year at the Kulyash Baiseitova Chamber Hall. This year, in connection with Mukan Tulebayev’s anniversary, a large vocal and symphonic concert Uly Mukana Muragerlerinen Taghzym will be held at the opera house’s Grand Hall. The concert will begin at 7.00 pm.
14.11.2023, 13:41 25441
Kazakh capital confirms first anthrax case
Images
As of November 10, 2023, the Kazakh Healthcare Ministry recorded 38 anthrax cases countywide, including 19 in Zhambyl region, 15 in Akmola region, 3 in Karaganda region, and one imported asymptomatic case in the Kazakh capital, Kazinform Agency reports.
One lethal case was reported in Karaganda region.
The last three cases were registered on November 24 in Karaganda region. There were traced 31 people who had been in contact with the infected person. None of them contracted the disease.
On November 8, 2023 the akim (local governor) of Topar vollage in Karaganda region decided to lift anthrax quarantine restrictions.
13.11.2023, 18:31 36421
Evacuation of Kazakhstani nationals from the Gaza Strip starts
Images
Tell a friend
The first group of the Kazakhstani nationals to be repatriated from the Gaza Strip consists of 44 people, including 40 Kazakhstanis and four foreigners, members of their families.
13.11.2023, 17:08 41816
Alisher Navoi Theatre Tour: a Symbol of Friendship and Cultural Cooperation
Images
The Alisher Navoi State Academic Bolshoi Theatre will perform on tour at the Astana Opera. On November 22, the famous Uzbek collective will present to the capital’s audience a large-scale Gala Concert featuring opera and ballet numbers, Astana Opera press office reports.
It should be noted that the Alisher Navoi Bolshoi Theatre artists have previously performed in Kazakhstan several times. Thus, the company participated in the wonderful project Days of Culture of Uzbekistan in Kazakhstan as an honorary artistic guest and some outstanding soloists gave successful tour performances at the leading stage venues of Astana, Almaty and other cities of Kazakhstan. The Navoi Bolshoi Theatre Maestro Aida Abdullaeva conducted the performance of Verdi’s Aida in Astana, which was warmly received by the audience. In turn, creative teams from Kazakhstan regularly perform in Uzbekistan. Let us remind you that in 2019, the Astana Opera’s tour at the Alisher Navoi State Academic Bolshoi Theatre was a great success. The Tashkent audience enthusiastically received the national opera Abai by Akhmet Zhubanov and Latif Khamidi as well as Puccini’s operatic masterpiece Madama Butterfly.
Our countries are connected by close creative and state relations that have developed over decades. The peoples of Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan are united by true friendship and good neighborliness. Many representatives of Kazakh ethnicity are indigenous and equal residents of Uzbekistan, along with many other peoples inhabiting our fertile land. The solidarity is greatly influenced by the wise policies of the top leadership of Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan. Tour of our opera house in Kazakhstan is of great importance in strengthening mutual creative ties and enriching the cultures of the two countries. The origins of national creative heritage both in our country and in Kazakhstan are closely connected with the classical achievements of world opera and ballet art," Abdulla Alimov, artistic director of the Alisher Navoi State Academic Bolshoi Theatre, said.
From an organizational point of view, such a big tour is a large-scale international project where we are presenting a creative team of about 110 people. By tradition, it will include the best creative forces - People’s Artists, Honored Artists, as well as representatives of talented creative youth who have become laureates of many prestigious international competitions, including the "Competizione dell’Opera" recently held in Uzbekistan. The symphony orchestra of the Alisher Navoi Bolshoi Theatre will also be presented, which will allow us to show the opera and ballet art of our country in a diverse and worthy manner," Abdulla Alimov added.
On this day, viewers will have the opportunity to get acquainted with original numbers from Uzbek opera and ballet works, as well as enjoy classical works presented at the Astana Opera. In particular, soloists of the Alisher Navoi Bolshoi Theatre will perform numbers from Verdi’s Don Carlos, Tchaikovsky’s Iolanta, arias from Puccini’s La Bohème, Mozart’s Die Zauberflöte, Cilea’s Adriana Lecouvreur, and many others.
The highlight of the tour program will be the art song Kashmirida by the Uzbek composer, People’s Artist of the USSR Mukhtar Ashrafi, as well as the overture and scene from the opera Maisara’s Escapades by the People’s Artist of the Uzbek SSR, composer Suleiman Yudakov.
The ballet part of the program includes numbers from Minkus’ Don Quixote, Adam’s Giselle, and a pas de deux from Drigo’s Le Talisman. Variations and adagio from the ballet Carmen Suite to Bizet - Shchedrin’s music, the balcony scene from Prokofiev’s Romeo and Juliet will be featured for the audience.
On this day, the Alisher Navoi Bolshoi Theatre Symphony Orchestra will perform under the baton of Maestro Denis Vlasenko.
I would like to emphasize that it is necessary to further strengthen cultural ties between our countries. All over the world, the life of opera houses is connected not only with intense scenic work, but also with other multifaceted creative relationships. This enriches the life of each opera house individually and influences the professional development of soloists, conductors, stage directors, choreographers and set designers. At the same time, we hope that friendship and creative collaboration between the Alisher Navoi Bolshoi Theatre and the Astana Opera will continue to strengthen," Abdulla Alimov concluded.
