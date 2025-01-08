This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Quake jolts 353 km away from Almaty
Kazakh Dombyra in the Heart of Beijing: Dimash in the BRTV Project
In the past, the dombra had many more strings. According to legend, a khan once lost his son. None of his servants dared deliver the tragic news of his death. The message was conveyed through the dombra. Why, you ask? At the time, the khan had said, ‘I cannot find my son, and whoever brings me sad news, I will fill their throat with molten lead.’ Thus, the dombra saved someone’s life."
How many children were born in Kazakhstan on New Year's night
Kazakhstan In 2024: Year in Review
Kazakhstan to launch new flight from Almaty to Frankfurt
Almaty’s high-mountain ice rink Medeu to be upgraded
Following the growth in visitor numbers last year, we conducted an audit of the technical condition of the skating rink. It confirmed that the rink can operate in routine mode. In addition, the concept for the modernization of the central stadium has already been approved, and we are now starting to design the project. The engineering and other parts of the project, such as the creation of ice, have already been upgraded. However, the engineering infrastructure of Medeu still requires upgrading," he said.
In order to facilitate visitor convenience, online cameras were installed to provide information regarding optimal times to visit based on load and weather conditions. The rink opened on November 2, attracting a considerable number of young people and students. However, the influx of visitors has since diminished. Now, the rink is accessible for skating on any weekday, with the exception of weekends, when it is closed due to prevention measures. Medeu continues to serve as a source of pride and a symbol of Almaty," Dossayev added.
Mangistau region inaugurates tourist route to Beket Ata Underground Mosque
Over 200 road accidents occurred in Astana last weekend
Kazakhstan eyes scientific restoration of 33 monuments this year
