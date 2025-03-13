Kazakhstan Strengthens Cooperation with Leading U.S. Companies in Technology, Energy, and HealthcareKazakhstan Strengthens Cooperation with Leading U.S. Companies in Technology, Energy, and Healthcare
Quake jolts south of Kazakhstan
The network of seismic stations of the Kazakh Emergencies Ministry recorded an earthquake on March 12 at 06:15 a.m. Astana time, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The quake was centered in Uzbekistan 684 km southwest of Almaty, 16 km away from Abai village in Turkistan region.
The magnitude 3.0 earthquake was felt in Abai village and Saryagash town in Saryagash district.
No casualties or damages were reported.
It was earlier reported that a quake was felt in Kazakhstan’s Zhetysu region on March 11.
Kazakhstan to register homegrown cancer drug by yearend
Kazakhstan’s homegrown drug against cancer is presently on Phase 2 clinical trials, Kazakh Science and Higher Education Minister Sayasat Nurbek told the Government meeting today in Astana, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Phase 1 clinical trials were completed last year. The number of patients involved in trials has expanded. Last year we tested the drug only for colon cancer treatment. Presently, it is tested to treat all cancers, Sayasat Nurbek said.
He highlighted that the drug will be registered by the end of the year.
The Minister added the ongoing trial yielded good and steady results. Tests showed the new drug treatment worked well. Tumor growth reduced by 30% on average last year, and those cancer patients who took the drug entered remission.
He noted a press conference will be held at the close of the year to present the results of the trials.
As earlier reported, the Kazakh anti-cancer drug has successfully completed the initial stages of testing.
Weather conditions cause flight delays at Astana Airport
Due to worsening weather conditions, several flights at the Astana International Airport have been delayed, Kazinform News Agency cites the airport's press service.
As of today, 6 out of 84 scheduled departures have been delayed due to the late arrival of aircraft caused by adverse weather conditions. Of the 86 scheduled arrivals, 8 flights have been delayed. The airport continues to operate in routine mode. To ensure flight safety, continuous cleaning of the apron and runway is being conducted. A total of 23 units of specialized equipment are being used to maintain the smooth functioning of the airport," the statement said.
Passengers can check flight status and potential schedule changes through:
- The airline;
- The official airport website: www.nn-airport.kz;
- The 24-hour call center: 8 (7172) 702-999.
New flight route to be launched from Almaty to Vietnam
A new direct flight from Almaty to the Vietnamese city of Da Nang is set to be launched by the Kazakh airline Air Astana on June 4 this year, Kazinform News Agency cites the Ministry of Transport of Kazakhstan.
Flights will be operated twice a week (on Wednesdays and Saturdays) using Airbus A321LR aircraft. As a result, the total number of flights between Kazakhstan and Vietnam will increase from 32 to 34 per week.
It is expected that the new air connection will contribute to further development of trade, economic, business, and tourism cooperation between the two countries.
As reported earlier, Qazaq Air is set to launch a new flight from Astana to Samarkand with a convenient transit stop in Turkistan starting May 1.
Kazakhstani airlines to add more flights amid holiday demand
Kazakhstan’s airlines are to add 120 more domestic and international flights to their schedule to meet demand ahead of the Nauryz holiday from 16 to 30 March, 2025, Kazinform News Agency has learnt from the Civil Aviation Committee of Kazakhstan.
According to the Civil Aviation Committee, the country’s top air carrier Air Astana is set to increase the number of its domestic and international flights by 55.
The company is also to unveil new routes en route Almaty - Nha Trang, Astana - Nha Trang, Almaty - Guangzhou in March, Almaty-Mumbai in April, Atyrau-Tbilisi in May and Astana-Frankfurt in June, informed the Committee.
FlyArystan is to run 33 more flights and will launch flights from Karaganda to Istanbul twice a week starting on June 4 this year.
SCAT airlines is expanding its domestic network by an additional 32 flights as well as will add new flights from Shymkent to Cairo, Xi’an and Budapest in May.
Qazaq Air is set to commence biweekly flights en route Astana-Samarkand starting from May 1 this year as well as mulls increasing domestic flights amid holiday demand.
Earlier it was reported that the Lufthansa Group had announced that it would resume flights to Kazakhstan’s Astana and Almaty after a hiatus of around five weeks.
Russia’s Progress MS-30 space freighter taken to orbit
Russia’s Soyuz-2.1a carrier rocket has taken the Progress MS-30 cargo spacecraft to the orbit, according to a live broadcast by Russia’s state-run space corporation Roscosmos, TASS reports.
The spacecraft is expected to reach the International Space Station in about 50 hours. Its docking with the Zvezda module is scheduled for 2:04 a.m. Moscow time on Sunday (11:04 p.m. Saturday GMT).
The carrier rocket blasted off from the Baikonur space center in Kazakhstan at 12:24 a.m. Moscow time on Friday (9:24 p.m. Thursday GMT).
It was the first launch of the Progress space freighter and the first launch from Baikonur in 2025.
The spacecraft will deliver 2,599 kg of various cargoes to the ISS, including 1,179 kg of equipment, stowage for scientific experiments, clothing, food, medical and hygienic sets for the crew, 950 kg of refueling propellant, 420 kg of potable water for cosmonauts and 50 kg of nitrogen to replenish the ISS atmosphere.
The cargo also includes new Orlan-ISS No. 6 spacesuit for cosmonauts’ spacewalks under the Russian program. Currently, Russian cosmonauts use Orlan-ISS No. 4 and Orlan-ISS No. 5 spacesuits for extravehicular activity outside the space station.
The resupply ship will also deliver stowage for conducting the Aseptic, Biodegradation, Virtual, Cascade, Lasma, Mirage, Neuroimmunity and Photobioreactor experiments aboard the station.
Shymkent sees 2fold increase in flu, acute respiratory virus infection cases compared to 2024
Since the start of the epidemic season, Shymkent has reported 293 cases of influenza, with more than half of the cases affecting children under 14, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Health officials report that in January 2025, there were 52 confirmed flu cases, 30 of which (or 59.6%) were among children under 14. In February, 34 cases were reported, with 22 (or 64.7%) in minors.
In January, there were 56,922 reported cases of acute respiratory infections, with 35,953 (59.9%) of those cases affecting children under the age of 14. In February, 35,656 cases were registered, with 21,393 (60.0%) in minors. Since the start of the epidemic season, a total of 185,152 acute respiratory infections cases have been recorded, 120,307 (64.9%) of which were in children under 14. As for the flu, 293 cases have been reported, with 172 (58.7%) affecting children," said Zhanargul Zhaksylykova, head of the city’s Department of Sanitary and Epidemiological Control.
In 2024, around 33,000 cases of upper respiratory infections were reported in Shymkent during the epidemic season. The majority of those affected were children, with over 10,000 minors falling ill. Experts noted at the time that the overwhelming majority of patients had not been vaccinated.
Despite a vaccination campaign reaching 150,000 city residents, it was clearly insufficient to establish herd immunity in the city with a population of over 1.2 million people.
Health professionals raise concerns, warning that the flu can lead to serious complications such as pneumonia, meningitis, and encephalitis.
Doctors advise seeking medical attention at the first signs of symptoms and following isolation guidelines.
Experts recommend simple preventive measures like washing your hands regularly, airing out rooms, keeping the air moist, and avoiding crowded places. These steps are especially important for families with children, who are the most vulnerable.
It’s important to understand that the flu is not just a cold. Without timely treatment, it can lead to serious complications, including lethal outcome," experts emphasize.
Doctors strongly advise parents to keep a close eye on their children's health and to keep them home from school or daycare at the first signs of illness.
As reported earlier, acute respiratory virus infection cases have increased in the Kostanay region.
Over 1,000 ethnic Kazakhs return to historical homeland since Jan 2025
Over 1,149,000 ethnic Kazakhs have returned to the historical homeland since 1991, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection.
In 2025, 1,070 ethnic Kazakhs have returned to Kazakhstan and got the status of kandas.
More than 51.9% of repatriates, who have arrived in Kazakhstan since the year beginning, are from China, 37.5% are from Uzbekistan, 7.1% are from Turkmenistan, 1.8% are from Russia and 1.7% are from other countries.
As of February 1, 2025, the share of ethnic immigrants of employable age made 60.2%. Of them, 16.7% have higher education diplomas, 32.9% are the graduates of vocational education institutions, 48.4% are school graduates, and 1.9% have no education certificates.
32.9% are underage children and 6.8% are pensioners.
The repatriates were settled mostly in Akmola, Abai, Atyrau, Kostanay, Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan, West Kazakhstan and North Kazakhstan, determined as labour-deficient regions of the country.
Those settling in the abovementioned areas enjoy the following benefits:
Lump-sum travel costs to the amount of 70MCI (monthly calculation indices) per each family member (275,200 tenge) and monthly housing rent and utility allowance for the period of 12 months, amounting from 15 to 30 MCI depending on the number of family members (from 59,000 to 118,000 tenge), the Ministry says.
Tourist flow to Kazakhstan’s Charyn Canyon surges by 7 times in 4 years
Tell a friend
Over 117,000 tourists visited Kazakhstan’s Charyn Canyon in 2024, having surged by 7 times since 2020 (16,105), Kazinform News Agency reports.
Of them, 17,500 are nationals of 52 foreign countries
According to the data released by the administration of Uigur district of Almaty region, the Charyn Canyon National Park earned 117 million tenge from the services provided.
Authorities say, 22 kilometers of roads connecting the Almaty-Khorgos highway with the Charyn Canyon, as well as the tourist route leading to the Temirlik Canyon, were overhauled last year.
The stairs to the gorge were also repaired, and 14 solid waste containers as well a reverse vending machine were installed.
Previously, it was reported that Uigur district earned more than 1 billion tenge from tourism in 2024.
The number of tourists visiting Almaty region in January-October 2024 reached 1.6 million people, that is 31% more against the same period in 2023. The most popular destinations are Kolsay Lakes, Ile-Alatau National Park, and Charyn Canyon.
This unique national park attracts tourists, who arrive in Almaty from various countries, such as Qatar, U.S., Canada, Italy, Spain, Germany, Great Britain, Bulgaria, Slovenia, Türkiye, Brazil, Russia, and China.
