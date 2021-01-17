Quarantine measures enhanced in Nur-Sultan

The chief medical officer of Nur-Sultan, Sarhat Beisenova signed a resolution on enhancing restrictive and quarantine measures in the capital.

According to the resolution, in Nur-Sultan it is necessary to ensure:

- transition to a remote form of work at least of 80% of all organizations’ and enterprises’ staff;

- enhancing disinfection measures at trade facilities, service facilities, public transport and places of possible gathering of people;

- the work of urban public transport (with an increase in the number of buses during rush hours, treatment of the cabin with disinfectants at the final stop, opening all doors, installing sanitizers with skin antiseptic in accessible places for passengers, with obligatory observance of social distance and wearing masks by passengers and drivers); work schedule: on weekdays and Saturdays - from 6:00 to 23:00, prohibition of work on Sundays;

- organization of the work of religious objects on weekdays and weekends (mosques, churches, cathedrals, synagogues, etc.) with an occupancy of no more than 30% and at least 5 m2 per visitor, ban on holding mass events (juma namaz, religious rites etc.);

- organization of the work of private medical centers, clinics (with the prohibition of cosmetic services), dentistry strictly by appointment, in compliance with enhanced sanitary and anti-epidemic, sanitary-preventive measures and establishment of work schedule: on weekdays and weekends - from 8:00 to 20: 00;

- organization of the work of educational facilities online (regardless of ownership) in the current academic year, except for duty classes of general education schools in grades 1-5 and international schools in grades 1-7, whose work is allowed with up to 15 children in the class. When registering one case of COVID-19 among children or workers attending schools, ensure that the school is closed for quarantine until the end of the incubation period;

- from the third quarter of the current academic year, the organization of work of educational facilities (regardless of the form of ownership) for the graduating classes of general education (grades 9 and 11) and international (grades 10 and 12) schools should be provided in a mixed education format (70% of subjects - in a traditional format, 30% - remotely), the work of which is allowed with no more than 15 children in the class, strictly at the request of the parents;

- from the second semester of the current academic year, work of universities and colleges for first-year students should be provided in a mixed study format (70% of subjects - in the traditional format, 30% - remotely), whose work is allowed;

- from the third quarter of the academic year, the organization of individual consultations in groups of no more than 5 people at educational facilities during extracurricular hours;

- organization of work of duty groups in preschool organizations (regardless of the form of ownership) with occupancy of no more than 15 children in each group, ban on opening new duty groups, strict observance of sanitary and anti-epidemic, sanitary-preventive, quarantine measures and setting a work schedule: on weekdays - from 07:30 to 18:30, prohibition of work on weekends and holidays;

- organization of work of educational centers, hobby groups for children and adults, children's development centers (by appointment, in groups of no more than 10 people) in compliance with enhanced sanitary and anti-epidemic, sanitary-preventive measures and setting the work schedule: on weekdays - from 9:00 to 18 : 00, a ban on work on weekends;

- organizing the work of business centers, business houses, facilities located in them for the provision of services of a lawyer, notary, accountant and consulting, real estate agencies, advertising agencies, bailiffs, tour operators, boutiques (departments) for the sale of non-foods, etc. in compliance with the enhanced sanitary-anti-epidemic, sanitary-preventive measures, establishment of a work schedule: on weekdays and Saturdays - from 9:00 to 20:00, prohibition of work on Sundays;

- organizing the work of tourism facilities and organizations in the field of providing housing services for the population (hotels, hotels, rest houses, tourist camps, etc.), subject to occupancy of no more than 50%, as well as compliance with enhanced sanitary and anti-epidemic, sanitary and preventive measures;

- organization of the work of shopping and recreation facilities, malls, subject to occupancy of not more than 30% of the capacity at 4 m2 per visitor, excluding the presence of buyers in recreation areas, compliance with enhanced sanitary and anti-epidemic, sanitary and preventive measures, with the establishment of a work schedule: on weekdays - from 10:00 to 22:00, prohibition of work on weekends (with the exception of pharmacies located there, as well as minimarkets, supermarkets and hypermarkets selling food and essentials), with the prohibition of the presence of buyers in the trading floor after the expiration of the working hours established in this resolution. At the same time, work is strictly prohibited of amusement rides, playgrounds, ice and roller skating rinks, play centers located in these facilities and on their territories. Food courts are allowed only for courier delivery with the exception of self-delivery. When establishing the fact of violation of quarantine and restrictive measures, ensure a ban on work;

- organization of the work of public catering facilities (restaurants, cafes, bars, canteens), regardless of location, subject to the conditions for occupancy of no more than 30 seats inside the premises, observing a social distance of at least 2 meters between the tables and seating at one table for no more than 4-6 people, in compliance with enhanced sanitary and anti-epidemic, sanitary and preventive measures, with the establishment of the work schedule: on weekdays and weekends - from 07:00 to 20:00, ban on the presence of visitors in the dining room upon the expiry of the working hours specified in this regulation. Collective, family, commemorative (banquets, weddings, anniversaries, commemorations) and other mass events are strictly prohibited; organization of indoor food markets with occupancy of no more than 30%, with 4 m2 per visitor, subject to enhanced sanitary and anti-epidemic, sanitary-preventive measures, with the establishment of a work schedule: on weekdays and weekends - from 10:00 to 20:00;

- organization of the work of covered non-food markets with occupancy of no more than 30%, at 4 m2 per visitor, subject to enhanced sanitary and anti-epidemic, sanitary-preventive measures, with the establishment of the work schedule: on weekdays - from 10:00 to 20: 00, prohibition of work on weekends.













