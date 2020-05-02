State Commission approves list of activities to resume work from May 4, 2020

Prime Minister Askar Mamin chaired a regular meeting of the State Commission on Ensuring the State of Emergency under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.





Minister of Healthcare Yelzhan Birtanov reported on the sanitary and epidemiological situation in the country and Deputy Prime Minister Yeraly Tugzhanov proposed further mitigation of restrictive measures in the regions under quarantine.





The State Commission, having considered the proposals of regional akims, as well as the position of the Ministry of Healthcare, made a number of decisions:





1. The list of activities of business entities that will resume work in all regions from May 4, 2020, has been approved:





non-food stores up to 500 m? until 5 p.m. (all types);

photo shops, flower stalls;

hairdressing salons (by appointment);

medical centers (by appointment);

dental clinics (by appointment);

real estate companies, advertising agencies, lawyers, notaries;

microfinance organizations, insurance companies, pawnshops, exchange offices;

information and communications technology companies.

2. From May 4, 2020, sports and outdoor training are allowed.





3. A decision was made to resume flights from Nur-Sultan and Almaty to Kyzylorda, Petropavlovsk, Ust-Kamenogorsk and Semey from May 4, 2020. Flights will be carried out with enhanced sanitary standards, fewer passengers and special remote seating in the cabin.





Akimats of the regions were instructed to take appropriate measures and ensure tight control of sanitary and epidemiological safety at facilities whose activities will resume.





At the meeting of the State Commission, issues of the implementation of investment projects in emergency situations, foreign trade operations, etc. were also considered.













