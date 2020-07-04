State Commission approves measures to stabilize epidemiological situation in Kazakhstan

At the meeting of the State Commission chaired by Prime Minister Askar Mamin, in accordance with the order of the President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, measures to stabilize the epidemiological situation in Kazakhstan were considered.

Minister of Healthcare Alexey Tsoy reported on the sanitary and epidemiological situation in the country and the proposed measures to introduce restrictive measures in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus infection.

Taking into account the complication of the epidemiological situation and the increase in the incidence of coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan, the State Commission decided to introduce the following restrictive measures for 14 days from July 5, 2020:

Transport:

1. International air traffic will be maintained without further expanding the list of countries.

2. Air traffic between regions, railway communication (with restrictions) will be maintained.

3. Passenger bus, auto-communication between regions will be suspended.

4. Work of public transport will be restricted in time.

Public gatherings:

1. A ban will be imposed on entertainment, sports and other public events, as well as family and commemorative events.

2. Individual outdoor training will be allowed.

3. Movement of persons along the streets, parks, squares will be limited to no more than 3 people.

4. Movement of persons over 65 years old will be restricted.

Prohibited activities:

1. Beauty salons, hairdressers, gyms, fitness centers, swimming pools, food and non-food covered markets, beaches, water parks, cultural sites, museums, exhibitions, forums, conferences and other organized public events, entertainment centers, kindergartens (except duty groups), religious facilities, etc. (entertainment centers in the mall, entertainment facilities (karaoke, billiards, computer clubs, bowling centers), cinemas, children's health camps, food courts, banquet halls).

2. Remote work will be maintained for at least 80% of employees of state bodies (organizations), offices, national companies and other organizations.

3. Activities of medical centers by appointment will be maintained.

4. Activities of pharmacies, grocery stores, open markets will be maintained.

5. Activities of the following facilities will be maintained under the condition of enhanced sanitary and disinfection regime: public catering in the open air; construction, industrial enterprises with a continuous production cycle; construction works in the open air; agricultural work, fisheries and livestock; services, including car washes, car repairs and household appliances, public service centers, second-tier banks (but with a time limit).

The head of government noted that, depending on the further development of the epidemiological situation in the country, these restrictive measures can be extended for 2 weeks or strengthened.

