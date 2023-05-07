Storm alert in effect in 11 regions of Kazakhstan
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
Astana Opera: Dancers take up swords
In my work, I have based my choreography on two slow movements from the two most famous piano concertos by Mozart. I have cut them away from the fast movements, leaving them as mutilated torsos, lying helplessly in front of the listener and beholder. They lie there, just like some ancient torso’s, without arms and legs, unable to walk or embrace," Jiri Kylian explained. "We live in a world in which nothing is sacred. Since the time in which Mozart’s music was created, and today, many wars were fought and much blood had to flow under the "Bridge of Time". And, it was mostly men swaying swords in show of their potency and power. And it is always a "Mort", which accompanies our lives, sometimes it is "Petite", sometimes it is "Grand", but it is the most faithful companion we have, from the dawn of our existence till the end".
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Over 3,500 students participate in Worldskills regional championships
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakh schoolchildren triumphed at 2023 FIRST Championship
The guys showed excellent results and decently represented our country. We are grateful to everyone engaged in the victory of our students! This is the beginning of a long and fruitful journey in the development of STEM in Kazakhstan," co-founder of USTEM Robotics Nurdaulet Dosmagambet says.
It was not an easy race among the participants from 110 countries. We are proud that our children have shown the highest professionalism and received their well-deserved awards. We believe that their vivid example will become a motivation for all schoolchildren in the country," said Aigul Karakulova, the Pedagogical Excellence Unit of the Daryn Republican Scientific and Practical Center.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Air China resumes flights to Kazakhstan
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan celebrates Eid al-Fitr
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakh capital to host Eurasian Book Fair-2023
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakh student develops device that not let driver fall asleep at wheels
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan and Singapore debate opening direct flight
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Most viewed
03.05.2023, 17:05Tokayev receives President of FIFA Gianni Infantino 05.05.2023, 17:1917076Wages for military rank to grow by 30%, Kazakh President 04.05.2023, 16:3716651Kazakhstan invited to develop oil and gas plays in Tajikistan 04.05.2023, 16:1316491Kazakh President to attend Central Asia Leaders’ Summit 05.05.2023, 21:447376Astana Opera: Dancers take up swords 26.04.2023, 11:3385321President Tokayev to attend XXXII session of Kazakhstan People’s Assembly 26.04.2023, 10:3085186President Erdoğan awards 1st Vice Minster of Emergency Situations of Kazakhstan 26.04.2023, 09:3985001Kazakh PM, CNPC Vice President hold talks 27.04.2023, 12:2569591Provocateurs have nothing to do with Kazakhstan - President 28.04.2023, 10:3169296Kazakh, Chinese defense ministers meet in New Delhi