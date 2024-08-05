This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Sulfur dioxide concentrations in Shymkent 40 times above permissible levels
Kazakhstan’s population rises by nearly 126,000 in half a year
Showman Nurtas Adambay accused of violating religious laws
Azamat Satybaldy steps down as President of Kazakhfilm JSC
Yes, it's true. I'm in China right now, and I was invited to join a project. Participating in it will take some time. That's why I made a decision to leave Kazakhfilm. At this time, I can’t talk about the project in China, since the project is kept under wraps. I will release an official statement in the coming days," Satybaldy said.
This dispute has nothing to do with me stepping down from the post. I am leaving my post voluntarily," Azamat Satybaldy clarified.
Pavlodar student secures gold at 56th International Chemistry Olympiad
IChO is one of the most prestigious global scientific competitions for high school students talented in chemistry. For the third year in a row, Kazakhstan’s national team shows the highest results, and this year it made a sensation by adding two gold, one silver and one bronze medals to its collection," the Ministry of Education and Science of the Republic of Kazakhstan reported.
More than 2,000 people die on roads in Kazakhstan every year
Kazakhstan Today was granted rights to distribute CGTN TV content
CGTN is an excellent source of information about the cultural, economic and social life of China, which shows the amazing beauty and diversity of the natural landscapes of the country. In addition, the channel introduces the great culture of the Chinese people: traditional arts, crafts, famous Chinese cuisine, shows films about the relations of the modern society of the country. I am sure that the unique opportunity to see the CGTN channel will allow Kazakhstanis to expand their ideas about China and will contribute to the development of friendship, cooperation and mutual understanding of the peoples of the two countries," the Editor-in-Chief of Kazakhstan Today News Agency said during the signing ceremony of the document.
Bureau Director of CMG International Communication Planning Bureau.
64-year-old Kazakh pensioner travels to Paris by bike
I can say it was my dream to attend the Olympic Games. When I was young, the likelihood of achieving this goal was minimal. However, with the passage of time and the accumulation of experience, the opportunity has now materialized, prompting the decision to pursue it. Despite the challenges posed by inclement weather, navigating the border crossing and traversing the city, I have successfully reached my destination," cyclist said.
Over 3,000 measles cases recorded in Almaty
