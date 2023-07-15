Takuya Yamaguchi: TikTok is ready to work closely with Kazakhstan

Images | press service of the MISD

Today, Minister of Information and Social Development Darkhan Kydyrali met with TikTok Vice President for Government Relations and Corporate Affairs Takuya Yamaguchi, press service of the MISD reports.





At the meeting, Darkhan Kydyrali noted that the ministry interacts with the company on an ongoing basis.





I want to express my gratitude to TikTok for translating the interface into Kazakh after the meeting with Mr. Theo Bertram, which took place in October 2022. We intend not to stop there, but to continue working on further expansion of the interface functions in the Kazakh language," the minister said.





The Minister also focused on the issue of automatic translation of video content in TikTok into Kazakh, as well as the full translation of the functionality of the social network into the state language.





As you know, the bill "On Online platforms and Internet advertising" is currently being discussed in Parliament. Darkhan Kydyrali noted that within the framework of the bill, special attention will be paid to cooperation with the owners of global online platforms, especially moderation and monetization of content in the Kazakh language. Thus, the Minister noted the need to join the Creator Fund and include Kazakhstan among those who receive funding for the creation of content in TikTok.





Takuya Yamaguchi positively assessed the work of the media industry in Kazakhstan, expressed his intention and desire to work together on the issues raised by the Minister in the future. In addition, the company's representatives focused on TikTok's work to combat cyberbullying, and also noted that the localization of content is being monitored. Also, a representative office of the company will soon open in Astana and Almaty.





TikTok representatives stressed that there are more and more ticktockers in Kazakhstan and especially great attention is paid to the format of live broadcasts.





In his speech, Darkhan Kydyrali proposed to work on the review of the policy of registration of minors in the network and invited guests to the International Forum of Volunteers, which will be held on June 20-21 in Astana.