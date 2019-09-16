Tokayev demands to toughen laws to stop poaching

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also demanded to toughen the laws against poaching.

As the President noted in his State-of-the-Nation Address, the recent tragic events revealed poaching as the most dangerous form of the organized crime.

The Head of State charged the Government to take appropriate measures to stiffen the relevant legislation within two months.

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.