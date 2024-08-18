Tuberculosis cases on the rise in Kostanay region

Tell a friend

According to Numbeo’s 2024 City Safety Index, Almaty ranks 147th among global cities with a safety index of 46.3. This result puts the city on par with Thessaloniki, Greece (148th, 46.2) and Bangalore, India (146th, 46.6). The ranking focuses on the level of safety, which includes factors such as crime rates and overall livability, Kazinform News Agency reports.





The top 10 cities according to the Safety Index in 2024 include the following cities: Abu Dhabi from the United Arab Emirates is in first place with a score of 88.2. In second place is Ajman from the same Emirates with a score of 84.2, followed by Doha from Qatar with an index of 84.0. In fourth place is Taipei, Taiwan, with a score of 83.7. In fifth place is Dubai from the United Arab Emirates with an index of 83.6.





In sixth place is Ras al-Khaimah from the UAE with an index of 82.9. Muscat from Oman is in seventh place with an index of 80.6. Eighth place belongs to The Hague from the Netherlands with an index of 79.7. In ninth place is Munich, Germany, with a score of 79.5. Trondheim from Norway closes out the top ten with an index of 79.4.





However, it is worth noting that Kazakhstan has shown good results in a global context. According to Numbeo, Kazakhstan ranks 75th in the Safety Index by country, which is a significant achievement considering its position in comparison to Western countries such as Italy (47.1), the UK (47.8), the U.S. (49.2) and France (55.3). In this list, Kazakhstan surpasses countries such as the United States and France.





Apart from the safety index, other aspects of quality of life also play an important role in the city’s overall score. In the quality of life index, Almaty is ranked 177th with a score of 95.6, which is on par with Nairobi, Kenya (176th, 95.6). The city shows relative stability in this ranking in terms of purchasing power (50.6), cost of living (31.5), and pollution index (78.4).





In terms of healthcare, Almaty has an index of 49.4, which is slightly higher than its neighbor in the rank, Novosibirsk in Russia, which has an index of 56.9. This indicates that the city provides fairly good healthcare services despite overall issues with safety and other aspects of quality of life.





It is also important to note that Numbeo’s rankings are updated regularly.