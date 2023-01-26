25.01.2023, 07:59 3126

UNICEF and Dinara Saduakassova launch new charity campaign in Kazakhstan

The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) in Kazakhstan, together with UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador Dinara Saduakassova, launched the Family for Every Child fundraising campaign
The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) in Kazakhstan, together with UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador Dinara Saduakassova, launched the Family for Every Child fundraising campaign. Through this campaign, everyone in Kazakhstan can make financial contributions to help the country’s most vulnerable children, such as those deprived of family, parental care, and warmth. The campaign especially supports children separated from their parents and placed in residential care facilities, UNICEF in Kazakhstan informs on its website.

UNICEF’s main priority in supporting this good cause is protecting the right of every child to grow up in a caring family environment. For over two decades, UNICEF in Kazakhstan has worked to develop alternative childcare for vulnerable children and address the various problems faced by children deprived of parental care. The goal is to find a family for every child. I sincerely hope that, with your financial support, every child in Kazakhstan can find a home," said Arthur van Diesen, UNICEF Representative in Kazakhstan.


UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador Dinara Saduakassova made a video addressing the people of Kazakhstan and noted that children’s happiest memories are connected with their families. It is in families that children feel safe. She emphasized that children separated from parents and families face some of life’s deepest traumas, often resulting in long-term negative consequences. Dinara called upon all caring Kazakhstanis to support the Family for Every Child campaign by making their contributions online by using the following link.

The money raised through the Family for Every Child campaign will enable the continuation of this comprehensive work to achieve the best results for every child in Kazakhstan. UNICEF's work is financed entirely through the voluntary support of millions of people around the world and the partners in government, civil society, and the private sector. As a member of the International Aid Transparency Initiative (IATI), UNICEF provides open and comprehensive public access to operational and programme data through its Transparency Portal.

UNICEF's Family for Every Child programme in Kazakhstan helps prevent the separation of children from their parents and, if a child is placed in residential care, helps re-establish contact with their biological parents. Additionally, the programme supports the provision of quality social, medical, and educational services to Kazakhstani families.

Source: kazinform 
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Found an error in the text?

Select the error and press Ctrl + Enter at the same time.

relevant news

24.01.2023, 11:47 5561

Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan resume direct flights

The regular passenger direct flights between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan are set to resume this March
Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan resume direct flights
The regular passenger direct flights between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan are set to resume this March, Kazinform reports.

The Azerbaijan Hava Yollari (Azerbaijan Airlines) will fly between Baku and Astana twice a week on Thursdays and Saturdays since March 10 and twice a week on Wednesdays and Sundays between Baku and Almaty starting from March 11. It will fly on А-319/Е-190/Б-757 aircraft, the Kazakh Civil Aviation Committee’s press service reports.

The direct flights between the capital cities of Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan are called to contribute to the further development of trade and economic, investment, tourist, cultural, and business cooperation between the two nations.

As earlier reported, Kazakhstan resumed and launched flights to 29 states of the world.
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Found an error in the text?

Select the error and press Ctrl + Enter at the same time.

18.01.2023, 20:45 19016

Flights to 29 countries resumed and opened in Kazakhstan

International flights to 29 countries on 109 routes with a frequency of 479 flights per week have been resumed and opened
Flights to 29 countries resumed and opened in Kazakhstan
Images | Depositphotos
Kazakhstan has resumed and opened flights to 29 countries on 109 routes, Kazinform correspondent reports.
 

In 2022, the number of passengers carried by Kazakh airlines rose by 17% than in 2021 in the civil aviation field. As of now, air passenger numbers have recovered and demonstrate a stable growth. International flights to 29 countries on 109 routes with a frequency of 479 flights per week have been resumed and opened. The flights are carried by three domestic and 27 foreign companies," said Almaz Indyryssov, vice minister of industry and infrastructure development of Kazakhstan.

 
He went on to say that work is ongoing to expand the fleet of aircrafts to increase the domestic airlines’ capacity. By 2050, the fleet is expected to be replenished with 51 new aircrafts, of which 14 were purchased last year.
 
Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan will launch new international aircrafts. The country expanded the open sky regime for five more years. Flights from Astana to Doha, Aktau and Shymkent to Ankara, Almaty and Aktau to Medina, Astana to Baku, and Shymkent to Dushanbe are expected to be opened in the 2023 spring-summer navigation period.
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Found an error in the text?

Select the error and press Ctrl + Enter at the same time.

12.01.2023, 16:50 32061

Flydubai expands its network in Kazakhstan to three destinations

Flydubai expands its network in Kazakhstan to three destinations
Images | wam.ae
DUBAI. KAZINFORM flydubai announced today the resumption of flights to Shymkent International Airport (CIT) from 28 February with a twice-weekly service.
 
With the start of flights to Shymkent, flydubai grows its network in Kazakhstan to three destinations including Almaty and the capital, Astana, WAM reports.
 
Ghaith Al Ghaith, Chief Executive Officer at flydubai, said: "Kazakhstan has long been an important market since we first launched operations to Almaty in 2014. In 2022 we carried almost 300,000 passengers between the UAE and Kazakhstan, an increased figure of 145% compared to 2019, and we look forward to strengthening trade and cultural relations with the start of flights to Shymkent."
 
Jeyhun Efendi, Senior Vice President, Commercial Operations and E-commerce at flydubai, said: "we are excited to see our network grow in Kazakhstan with Shymkent as our third destination which will serve a total frequency of 22 weekly flights. This frequency will increase to 26 weekly flights from February and will offer our customers in Kazakhstan more convenient and reliable options to explore the UAE and beyond."
 
After Almaty and Astana, Shymkent is the third largest city in Kazakhstan and is a major cultural centre that features bustling bazaars, ancient architecture and natural scenery.
 
Source: kazinform 
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Found an error in the text?

Select the error and press Ctrl + Enter at the same time.

11.01.2023, 14:26 37226

Kazakhstanis to enjoy visa-free travel to 76 countries in 2023

Kazakhstanis to enjoy visa-free travel to 76 countries in 2023
Kazakhstan’s passport ranks 70th in the updated ranking of Henley & Partners Visa Restrictions Index for 2023, which enables our nationals to travel to 76 countries of the world without visas, Kazinform correspondent reports citing the organization’s report.

Last year, Kazakhstan’s passport was placed 73rd in the ranking.

According to the ranking authors, Japanese passport is the strongest in the world. The citizens of this country may enjoy visa-free travel to 193 out of 227 countries. Singapore and South Korea stand second both holding 192nd line. The weakest passport is issued by Afghanistan, whose citizens may visit only 27 countries without visas. The country occupies the last 109th position.
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Found an error in the text?

Select the error and press Ctrl + Enter at the same time.

09.01.2023, 15:47 43876

Performing Hajj likely to be more affordable for Kazakhstanis

Performing Hajj likely to be more affordable for Kazakhstanis
Images | facebook.com/Агабек Конарбайулы
Chairman of the Spiritual Administration of Kazakhstan, Chief Mufti Nauryzbay Kazhy Taganuly met with Minister of Hajj and Umrah of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Tawfiq bin Fauzan al-Rabia in Jeddah, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The sides discussed the issues of organization of the Great Hajj in 2023. Nauryzbay Kazhy Taganuly addressed the Saudi Minister with a request to create favorable conditions for Kazakhstani pilgrims.

In particular, the Chief Mufti focused on such issues as affordability of ticket prices, security, hotel discounts, service quality and optimization of payment system.

Images | facebook.com/Агабек Конарбайулы

According to him, the number of those willing to perform Hajj rises year by year.

In turn, Tawfiq bin Fauzan al-Rabia assured that his Ministry will provide all-round support to Kazakhstani pilgrims during the Hajj. Upon completion of the meeting, the sides agreed on the expansion of the bilateral cooperation.

4,000 Kazakhstani pilgrims performed the Great Hajj last year. 14 tourist companies served our compatriots.
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Found an error in the text?

Select the error and press Ctrl + Enter at the same time.

06.01.2023, 13:21 47566

Kazakhstan extends open skies regime

Kazakhstan extends open skies regime
Images | Depositphotos
Kazakhstan has extended the open skies regime until the end of 2027 in line with the instructions of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan on expanding the geography of flights and increasing the number of international flights by the Civil Aviation Committee of the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development, Kazinform has learned from the ministry.
 
This regime allows lifting all limitations on the number of flights and providing the fifth freedom of the air to foreign air carriers on the routes where Kazakhstani air carriers do not operate.
 
The open skies regime was adopted at 12 international airports in the cities of Astana, Almaty, Taraz, Shymkent, Aktau, Semey, Karaganda, Ust-Kamenogorsk, Pavlodar, Petropavlovsk, Kokshetau, and Turkistan. The regime was also adopted at the Aliya Moldagulova International Airport in Aktobe to boost the region’s development.
 
According to the ministry, this regime helps attract new foreign air carriers, promote competitiveness between air carriers, open international routes, lower ticket costs, develop tourism and increase transport accessibility of Kazakhstani cities.
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Found an error in the text?

Select the error and press Ctrl + Enter at the same time.

04.01.2023, 14:12 59436

Healthcare authorities urge Kazakhstanis to refrain from traveling to China amid COVID-19 surge

Healthcare authorities urge Kazakhstanis to refrain from traveling to China amid COVID-19 surge
The Ministry of Healthcare recommends Kazakhstanis to refrain from travelling to China amid the coronavirus infection surge, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The Ministry clarified that Kazakhstan does not plan yet to introduce enhanced and restrictive measures for Chinese citizens’ entry to our country.

Thousands of Chinese patients with COVID-19 symptoms are admitted to the hospitals of Shanghai on a daily basis, most of them are under 65, media reported.

The U.S., France, Australia, Canada, Great Britain, Japan, and India are introducing compulsory pre-flight COVID-19 tests for people flying from China and imposing additional rules for the persons arriving from China.

Meanwhile, Morocco fully prohibited entry of travelers from China.

In December, Kazakhstan recorded 2.3fold increase in COVID-19 incidence rate compared to November.
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Found an error in the text?

Select the error and press Ctrl + Enter at the same time.

29.12.2022, 09:38 80636

Kazakh President congratulates Dinara Saduakasova on World Rapid Champs silver

The Head of State stressed that Kazakhstan is proud of achievements of Kazakhstani chess players at the World Championships
Kazakh President congratulates Dinara Saduakasova on World Rapid Champs silver
Images | gov.kz
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Dinara Saduakasova on winning the silver medal in the World Rapid Championships, the Akorda press service reports.
 
The Head of State stressed that Kazakhstan is proud of achievements of Kazakhstani chess players at the World Championships.
 
The President wished talented Dinara Saduakasova new victories and higher achievements.
 
The Head of State also conveyed warm wishes to Zhansaya Abdumalik who also achieved high results at the World Rapid Championships in Almaty.
 
As earlier reported, Dinara Saduakasova grabbed silver at the World Rapid Championships.
 
Source: kazinform 
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Found an error in the text?

Select the error and press Ctrl + Enter at the same time.

 

Most read