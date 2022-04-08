Images | duma.gov.ru
Vladimir Zhirinovsky, leader of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia, has died, Kazpravda.kz reports citing TASS.
LDPR leader Vladimir Zhirinovsky passed away on Wednesday after a long illness. This was announced by the speaker of the State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin at the plenary session of the chamber.
"Vladimir Zhirinovsky died after a severe and prolonged illness," Volodin said.
The deputies honored the memory of the politician with a minute of silence and announced a break in the meeting.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.