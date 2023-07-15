Water supply measures for agrarians in southern regions considered by Government

Images | depositphotos.com

Tell a friend

The water supply of agricultural producers in the southern Kazakhstan regions was considered at the Government meeting chaired by the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov, primeminister.kz reports.





Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Zulfiya Suleimenova reported that vegetation in Almaty, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda and Turkestan regions, which account for up to 97% of all irrigation water, is held in conditions of low water availability.





In Almaty and Zhetisu regions, the water situation is stable. At the same time, insufficient filling of reservoirs in Turkestan, Kyzylorda and Zhambyl regions is observed. As a result, there is a difficult situation with water supply.





To solve the problem, the Ministry of Ecology is working with the authorized agencies of Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan in terms of compliance with water supply schedules for interstate facilities.





Akim of Zhambyl region Nurzhan Nurzhigitov also made a report on the current situation and proposed measures.





Prime Minister stressed the importance of compliance with agreed schedules of water supply to interstate facilities, as well as constructive joint work with neighboring countries on the use of water resources.





At the same time, Alikhan Smailov instructed to intensify work on reconstruction, modernization and digitalization of hydraulic structures in the republic to reduce water losses and introduction of water-saving technologies in the agro-industrial complex as a whole.





The need to promptly work out the issue of increasing water supply through interstate channels was emphasized.