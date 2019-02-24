Almaty to host first winter running of 2019

On 23 February Almaty starts this year’s first season winter running in Almaty at the Park of the First President, with a total of 1 200 participants, 24.kz reports

The season running series is a preparation stage for the large-scale sports event Almaty Marathon scheduled for 21 April 2019. The participants will compete in the main distance – 10km and the child distance – 3km.

Age groups: 10 km: 15-34 years; 35-49 years; 50+. 3 km: 10-14 years.

Start time: 09:00 a.m. for the 3km distance; and 09:30 – for the 10km distance.

It has been noted that the winners will be awarded each in his age group as well as absolute champions. Each participant will get the finisher’s medal. Registration begins on 28 January 2019 on the website and ends on 17 February. Open training sessions led by professional running instructor Igor Nemovch welcome everyone from 2 February as part of the preparations for the Almaty Marathon.

The training is held on Saturdays at 10:00 a.m. Participation is free-of-charge.

