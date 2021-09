Astana – Premier Tech will take part in the Italian 1.1 one-day race Memorial Marco Pantani, which will be held on this Saturday, September 18th, the club’s press service said.





Rider roster includes Alex Aranburu, Samuele Battistella, Manuele Boaro, Merhawi Kudus, Yuriy Natarov.





Giuseppe Martinelli will be the sports director in the race.













