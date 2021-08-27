Degrtyarev wins a gold medal for Kazakhstan in powerlifting at Tokyo Paralympics

Images | paralympic.kz

Kazakhstan’s powerlifting athlete David Degtyarev won a gold medal in men’s 54 kg at the Tokyo Paralympic Games, the press office of Kazakhstan's National Olympic Committee said.





He won the gold medal in para-powerlifting. Degtyarev became the best in the category up to 54 kilograms. He lifted 170 kilograms in the first attempt", press release says.





In the best attempt, David showed 174 kilograms.





The second place was taken by the Frenchman Axel Burlon (165 kilograms). The bronze medal went to Dimitrus Bakohristos (Greece) - 165 kilograms.





President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated David Degtyarev on clinching gold at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Summer Games.





The Head of State took to his official Twitter account to extend his congratulations to David Degtyarev on his success.





Kassym-Jomart Tokayev tweeted that he wholeheartedly congratulates David Degtyarev on his victory at the 16th Paralympic Games in Tokyo. The gold medal is a phenomenal achievement, the result of tireless training, incredible consistency and unbending will.





In conclusion, the President wished David new achievements and to other para-athletes – good luck.





