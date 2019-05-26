GGG is 7th in The Ring’s updated P4P ratings

The Ring Magazine has updated its pound for pound professional boxing rankings of the world's best fighters, Sports.kz reports.

Kazakhstan's Gennady ‘GGG' Golovkin, a former holder of the WBC, WBA Super, IBF, and IBO middleweight titles, now ranks seventh. It is to be recalled that last year he was upset by Mexico's Saul ‘Canelo' Alvarez in a 12-round rematch and lost his belts.

The Ring pound-for-pound boxing rankings are as follows:

1. Vasyl Lomachenko (13-1, 10 KOs)

2. Terence Crawford (35-0, 26 KOs)

3. Canelo Alvarez (52-1-2, 34 KOs)

4. Naoya Inoue (18-0, 16 KOs)

5. Oleksandr Usyk (16-0, 12 KOs)

6. Errol Spence Jr. (25-0, 21 KOs)

7. Gennady Golovkin (38-1-1, 34 KOs)

8. Juan Francisco Estrada (39-3, 26 KOs)

9. Mikey Garcia (39-1, 30 KOs)

10. Donnie Nietes (42-1-5, 23 KOs)

