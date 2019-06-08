Golovkin announces ‘40 Days’ film release

Kazakh boxer Gennady ‘GGG' Golovkin (38-1-1, 34 KOs) has posted a video teaser for "40 Days" film, Sports.kz informs.
Excited to take the Big Drama show back to the ring this Saturday, on @DAZN_USA. Make sure to watch #40DAYS, first episode out tomorrow, to follow my journey to the #GGGRolls fight," the boxer says on Instagram.
Source: Kazinform News Agency
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.