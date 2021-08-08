How much was budgeted for Kazakhstan Olympics athletes?

Images | open sources

The head of the Sports Directorate of the National Olympic Committee, Elsiyar Kanagatov, was asked at the media briefing how much money was spent on the trip of the Olympics participants to Tokyo.

As for funding, I can say that everything is open and the information is on the website. There are no huge sums as the fake post says. We were preparing not only for the Tokyo Olympics. In addition, there is the Asian Games. In 2020, due to the pandemic 10.9 billion tenge was allocated," Kanagatov told the briefing.

According to him, this year, given the preparation for two Olympiads, 15.6 billion tenge was allocated.

These are the salaries of the athletes, the purchase of equipment, medical issues, training camps, participation in licensed starts. We believe that funding is sufficient. We said that a large delegation went to Tokyo. Yes, we have workers who work in the daytime and at night. Not a simple Olympiad. Every day we pass PCR tests to meet all the requirements. Not a single fact of infection. I cannot agree that a lot of people went there. We work every day. We try to bring all the financial resources to the athletes," Kanagatov continued.

He also noted that the amount for a trip to the Olympics was reduced by 300 million tenge. However, the final amount was not named.

There are two days left until the end of the Olympiad. We will give all the information at the final press conference. There are no funding secrets. Wait a couple of days, we will prepare and answer the question. I just came from the competition and can't answer about numbers. The results have not been summed up yet," Kanagatov concluded.









