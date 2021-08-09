Система Orphus

Karateka Berultseva gives Kazakhstan 8th bronze medal at Tokyo Olympics
Sofya Berultseva of Kazakhstan settled for a bronze medal at the Olympic Games in Japan, the official website of the Games repots.

The Kazakhstani karateka was defeated by 22-year-old Feryal Abdelaziz of Egypt 4-5 in the Women’s Kumite 61kg Semifinal at the Tokyo Olympics, settling for bronze.

Notably, Kazakhstan pocketed a total of eight bronze medals at the Tokyo Summer Olympic Games in Japan and is placed 82nd in the overall medal standing.

