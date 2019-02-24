Kazakh boxers haul 5 medals at 2019 Strandja tournament in Bulgaria

Kazakhstani boxers collected five silver medals at the 70th International Boxing Tournament Strandja 2019 in Sofia, Bulgaria, Sports.kz reports.

Kazakhstan had the biggest number of boxers in the final compared to other countries, however, they failed to clinch gold.

Kazakhstani Temirtas Zhussupov (49kg), Zakir Safiullin (60kg), Sanatali Toltayev (64kg) and Vasiliy Levit (91kg) lost their final fights and settled for silver. Ablaikhan Zhussupov was supposed to fight in the final bout as well, but had to withdraw due to hand injury.

