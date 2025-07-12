Kazakh Omarkhanov storms into Wimbledon Juniors doubles quarterfinals

Images | ktf.kz

Kazakh Amir Omarkhanov, paired with Russia’s Egor Pleshivtsev, sailed into the men’s doubles quarterfinals at the now-running Wimbledon Juniors 2025, Kazinform News Agency cites the Kazakh Tennis Federation.





They beat Jacopo Vasamì of Italy and Timofei Derepasko of Russia 6:3,6:2 in the second-round match.





Next, they are expected to play vs Kriish Tyagi and Connor Doig.





The match is scheduled for July 10.