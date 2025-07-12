President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held talks with the President of the ICAO Council, Salvatore SciacchitanoPresident Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held talks with the President of the ICAO Council, Salvatore Sciacchitano
Kazakh Omarkhanov storms into Wimbledon Juniors doubles quarterfinals
Kazakh Amir Omarkhanov, paired with Russia’s Egor Pleshivtsev, sailed into the men’s doubles quarterfinals at the now-running Wimbledon Juniors 2025, Kazinform News Agency cites the Kazakh Tennis Federation.
They beat Jacopo Vasamì of Italy and Timofei Derepasko of Russia 6:3,6:2 in the second-round match.
Next, they are expected to play vs Kriish Tyagi and Connor Doig.
The match is scheduled for July 10.
11.07.2025, 17:22 11281
Kazakhstan shines at Asian Junior and Youth Weightlifting Championships, wins medal count
Kazakhstan won the medal count at the 2025 Asian Junior and Youth Weightlifting Championships held in Astana, Kazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee.
Last time Kazakhstan hosted the international weightlifting tournament in 2014 in Almaty which brought together nearly 700 athletes from 76 countries. Kazakhstan finished fourth in overall standings, earning three gold, one silver and one bronze medals.
This year, the Asian Junior and Youth Weightlifting Championships in the Kazakh capital drew the participation of 27 teams and over 450 weightlifters.
The Kazakh team bagged seven gold, four silver and six bronze medals to claim the overall title.
Some of them also broke new records at the event. Noteworthy, Alikhan Askerbai set three world and three Asian records.
10.07.2025, 08:00 22801
Kazakhstan bags 3 medals at Asian Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championships
Team Kazakhstan earned three more medals on Day 6 of the Asian Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championships 2025 in Kazakh capital Astana, Kazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee.
Kazakhstani Ansar Tursynbek claimed the men’s 94 kg silver after lifting a total of 326 kg (144 kg in snatch and 182 kg in clean and jerk).
Another Kazakhstani Matvey Makrushin added a silver medal to Kazakhstan’s medal tally with a total lift of 331 kg (148 kg in snatch and 183 in clean and jerk) in the men’s 100 kg event.
Sanzhar Zholday of Kazakhstan settled for the men’s 110 kg bronze with a result of 340 kg (155kg in snatch and 185 in clean and jerk).
09.07.2025, 17:30 28216
Kazakh weightlifter breaks record at Asian Junior and Youth Championships
Denis Poluboyarinov of Kazakhstan claimed gold at the now-running Asian Junior and Youth Weightlifting Championships 2025 in Astana, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the National Olympic Committee.
He broke the Asian record in his age group in the men’s 94 kg clean and jerk finals. He lifted a total of 376 kg (163 + 213).
Ruslan Rakhmatzhonov won silver with a total lift of 345kg (155+190). Bahrein’s John Murillo rounded out the top three with 334kg (154+180).
08.07.2025, 19:06 34176
Kira Danilova claims gold at Asian Youth Weightlifting Championships 2025
Kazakhstan’s weightlifter Kira Danilova won the girls’ 69 kg event at the Asian Youth Weightlifting Championships 2025 in Kazakh capital Astana, Kazianform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee.
The Kazakhstani claimed the girls’ 69 kg gold after lifting a total of 198 kg (87 kg in snatch and 111kg in clean and jerk).
Coming in second was Uzbek Dinura Kholdorova with a total lift of 186 kg (81 kg in snatch and 105 kg in clean and jerk).
Another Kazakhstani Sofya Shalgina took a bronze medal with 175 kg.
To note, the Asian Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championships 2025 kicked off in Astana on July 4.
07.07.2025, 14:00 39976
Kazakhstan's Prozorova claims 2 medals at 2025 Asian Youth & Junior Weightlifting Championships
Kazakhstani weightlifter Xeniya Prozorova became the winner of the Asian Youth & Junior Weightlifting Championships ongoing in Astana, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the National Olympic Committee.
The Kazakh athlete topped the podium in the women’s 58kg weight division lifting a total of 194 (89+105) kg and confirming the Asian record in the snatch.
With the same result she claimed silver at the Junior Championships.
Asian Championships U17
- Xeniya Prozorova (Kazakhstan) - 194 (89+105)
- Qiuyi Rao (China) - 187 (86+101)
- Marjona Abdumutalova (Uzbekistan) - 182 (80+102)
Asian Championships U20
- Chen Guan Ling (Taipei) - 209 (93+116)
- Xeniya Prozorova (Kazakhstan) - 194 (89+105)
- Hà Thị Xiên (Vietnam) - 193 (87+106)
04.07.2025, 07:03 67016
2025 Wimbledon: Rybakina moves confidently into third round
Kazakhstani tennis player Elena Rybakina, who is currently ranked as the world No.11, booked her spot in the third round at the 2025 Wimbledon Championships, Sports.kz reports.
Rybakina claimed a convincing victory over world No.77 Maria Sakkari of Greece 6-3, 6-1 in the second-round match. The Kazakhstani is to take on Clara Tauson of Denmark in the next round.
To note, the tournament’s prize money increased by seven percent to a record pot of 72.6 million US dollars. This year, the winners of the men’s and women’s singles titles will each receive 4.08 million US dollars and 2,000 ranking points.
25.06.2025, 11:44 131186
Kazakhstan claims gold at U17 Asian Wrestling Championships 2025
Tell a friend
Female wrestler Zhaidar Mukat brought Kazakhstan a gold medal at the U17 Asian Championships held in Vung Tau, Vietnam, Kazinform News Agency cites the Committee of Sport and Physical Education of the Kazakh Culture and Sport Ministry.
Zhaidar Mukat of Kazakhstan claimed a victory in the women's -61kg final match.
It ws noted that the U17 Asian Wrestling Championships 2025 are to run through June 26.
25.06.2025, 10:46 125621
Giro dell’Appennino: XDS Astana Team rider Ulissi wins solo
The rider of XDS Astana Team Diego Ulissi claimed victory at Giro dell’Appennino achieving his first win since joining the team. Another XDS Astana Team rider, Simone Velasco, finished third, Kazinform News Agency has learnt from the team’s press service.
We had a pretty young team today, with guys from XDS Astana Devo Team, some of them had just come back from the Giro Next Gen. Everyone did a great job, we controlled the early breakaway. Then, on the hardest climb, with around 50 kilometers to the finish, I attacked. It was quite tough with the head wind, but I managed to gain some advantage and take this win. Up next we have the Italian National Championships and I think we have a strong team there, so we will try to give it a proper battle, said Diego Ulissi.
The Italian one-day race started in Novi Ligure and finished in Genova after 198.5 kilometers. Ulissi launched a solo attack with around 50 kilometers to go, managed to gain advantage and kept it to the finish line.
Today I didn’t have super legs because I really suffered from the heat, but we were still up there in front, and I tried to cover as many attacks as possible for Diego. All our guys did a great job in the first part of the race, up to the decisive moment. Then it was up to Diego and me when the race opened up, to do our part. Diego made a great move, he rode solo for about 50 kilometers, and I tried to neutralize all the counterattacks. In the end, I managed to win a bunch sprint and claimed third. So yes, for us it was indeed a good day, said Simone Velasco.
