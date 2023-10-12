Kazakh President slams lack of coordination between sports authorities

Images | Akorda

Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev focused on the steps Kazakhstan should take in the sphere of sport in the nearest future ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics, Kazinform Agency cites the Akorda press service.





While speaking to the medalists of the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, President Tokayev stressed the money channeled into sports should pay off and not be dissipated locally.





Kassym-Jomart Tokayev called for the revision of the way the domestic sports sector is financed and placing special emphasis on the development of mass sport and physical culture. He also stressed Kazakhstan should prioritize better sports management.





The Kazakh President slammed lack of coordination between the domestic sports authorities, including the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, National Olympic Committee and sports federations, claiming it is necessary to promptly re-examine the system of functioning and coordination between the sports management institutes.





Improving the activity of the National Olympic Committee is also of paramount importance, according to the President.





Better coordination between the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, National Olympic Committee and sports federations is needed," said the President, adding that lack of effective communication and coordination leads to negative results, in other words, defeats. This is unacceptable, especially ahead of the Paris Olympics, he stressed.