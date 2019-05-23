Kazakhstan bags second gold medal at Thailand Open Track & Field Championships

Photo: National Olympic Committee of Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan's Yelizaveta Matveyeva secured a gold medal at Thailand Open Track & Field Championships 2019, National Olympic Committee of Kazakhstan informs.

Jumping 1.83 m in the high jump event, the athlete proved to be the best. This result is her personal record.

Thus, the Kazakhstan team has already won two gold medals. Previously, Mariya Ovchinnikova struck gold in the triple jump.

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.