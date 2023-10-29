Kazakhstan captures swimming gold at Asian Para Games

Images | Ministry of Tourism and Sports

Swimmer Dias Kenzhebek captured the 7th gold medal for Kazakhstan at the Asian Para Games in Hangzhou, China, Kazinform cites the press service of the Ministry of Tourism and Sports.





Kenzhebek left all of his opponents behind in the Men’s 100, Backstroke Final clocking the distance in 1:05.42 and grabbing gold.





Japanese swimmer Onta Uezono finished second, settling for silver. Bronze went to Iranian Shahin Izadyar.





Minister of Tourism and Sports Yermek Marzhikpayev praised Team Kazakhstan for its traditionally impeccable performance at the Asian Para Games, adding the country is proud of all of its achievements.