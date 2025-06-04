This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan grabs 7 medals at WTT Youth Contender Tashkent
relevant news
Kazakhstan’s Ovchinnikova wins gold at international tournament in Greece
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Elnaz Kaliakhmet and Kazybek Nogerbek become new chess champions of Kazakhstan
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
XDS Astana rider Lorenzo Fortunato crowned King of the Mountain at Giro d’Italia
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan’s Jeruto clinches gold at Asian Athletics Championships in South Korea
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Daisy Jepkemei brings Kazakhstan first gold at 26th Asian Athletics Championships
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan’s Zhibek Kulymbetova lands 6th Asian Jiu-Jitsu Championship title
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan triumphs at ASBC Asian Youth Boxing Championships, secures 22 gold medals
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Bekmukhambetova hauls gold at WTT Youth Contender Platja D'Aro in Spain
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
ИНТЕРНЕТ ТЕЛЕВИДЕНИЕ
KAZAKHSTAN TODAY LIVE
Most viewed
03.06.2025, 15:25State Counselor Karin commends CA-China partnership at Think Tank Forum in Astana 03.06.2025, 17:175486President tasks Labour Ministry to improve targeted assistance efficiency 03.06.2025, 16:145041Famous Kazakh artist Ibragim Kubekov passed away 03.06.2025, 08:404796Kazakhstan developing uniform guidance for departmental awards 03.06.2025, 11:214701Kazakhstani writer Adolf Artsishevskiy passes away 29.05.2025, 11:5385551In the name of peace, we renounced inherited nuclear arsenal - Kassym-Jomart Tokayev 29.05.2025, 12:0285371We are meeting at a time of deep global uncertainty - President Tokayev to AIF 2025 participants 28.05.2025, 19:0883656First reconstruction of Kirov Reservoir in 58 years underway in W Kazakhstan 28.05.2025, 22:0582401Kazakhstan implements major copper exploration project with Ivanhoe Mines Ltd 28.05.2025, 20:1079226Kazakhstan keen on developing comprehensive partnership with North Macedonia - President Tokayev 05.05.2025, 17:46204791Kapshagai reservoir 100% full for second year in a row, Kazakh Water Ministry 05.05.2025, 16:42Armed Forces ensure reliable protection of independence, peace and territorial integrity, says Kazakh President183931Armed Forces ensure reliable protection of independence, peace and territorial integrity, says Kazakh President 05.05.2025, 20:37175181Eta Aquarid meteor shower to light up Kazakhstan's skies on May 6 09.05.2025, 10:57173881Kazakh National Bank issues banknote on occasion of 80 years since Great Victory 05.05.2025, 10:58171481Kazakh schoolboy shines at 2025 Asia Pacific Linguistics Olympiad