Kazakhstan makes changes to its roster ahead of Davis Cup clash vs. Argentina

Kazakhstan had to make changes to its roster ahead of the Davis Cup clash with Argentina slated to be held on February 3-4 at the Jockey Club de Rosario, Kazinform News Agency has learnt from the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.





Alexander Bublik had to drop out of the Kazakhstan vs. Argentina showdown in Rosario because of the upcoming ATP 250 event in Montpellier where he stands a good chance of booking the 2024 Olympics berth.





Another Kazakhstani Beibit Zhukayev will also skip the Davis Cup clash after suffering a recent injury in Australia.





That means that Kazakhstan’s roster will consist of Denis Yevseyev (world number 184), Timofey Skatov (world number 227), Dmitry Popko (world number 358) and Aleksandr Nedovyesov (ranked 46th in the ATP Doubles Rankings).