Kazakhstan ranked 12th in Olympic medal standings

Astana. August 13. Kazakhstan Today - Kazakhstan took the 12th place in the medal standings of the XXX Olympic Games in London, Kazakhstan Today reports.



Kazakh athletes won 13 medals, including 7 gold, 1 silver, 5 bronze medals. Gold medals were won by: a cyclist Alexander Vinokurov, weightlifters Zulfiya Chinshanlo, Maya Maneza, Svetlana Podobedova and Ilya Ilyin, an athlete Olga Rypakova and a boxer Serik Sapiev. Silver medal was won by a boxer Adilbek Niyazymbetov. Bronze medals were brought by: Greco-Roman style wrestler Daniyal Hajiyev, a boxer Marina Volnova, female wrestlers Manyurova Guzel, a boxer Ivan Dychko and a wrestler Tanatar Akzhurek.



On the first place in the medal standings of the XXX Olympic Games in London there are the United States, they have 104 medals (46 gold, 29 silver, 29 bronze medals).



On the second place there is China's national team - 87 medals (38 gold, 27 silver, 22 bronze medals), the third place - the team of the United Kingdom - 65 medals (29 gold, 17 silver, 19 bronze medals) , the fourth place - the Russian national team - 82 medals (24 gold, 25 silver, 33 bronze medals), the fifth place - the team of South Korea - 28 medals (13 gold, 8 silver, 7 bronze medals.)



This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.