18.08.2025, 14:00 7561
Kazakhstan’s Danil Vassilyev claims silver at FIS Ski Jumping Grand Prix in Poland
Images | olympic.kz
Kazakhstan’s Danil Vassilyev has pocketed silver medal at the FIS Ski Jumping Grand Prix in Wisla, Poland, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the National Olympic Committee.
The Kazakh athlete earned the medal in the Men’s Large Hill HS134 event.
Gold medal was won by Niklas Bachlinger from Austria, and bronze medal went to Vladimir Zografski.
