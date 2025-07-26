Kazakhstan’s Rybakina into Mubadala Citi DC Open doubles quarterfinal

Tell a friend

Kazakhstan’s top seed Elena Rybakina moved to the quarterfinal at the 2025 Mubadala Citi DC Open women’s doubles competition in Washington D.C., Kazinform News Agency reports.





Rybakina paired with British Emma Raducanu upset Tereza Mihalíková of Slovakia and Olivia Nicholls of the GB 2-6, 7-6 (4), 11-9 in the Round of 16 match to clinch a spot at the Mubadala Citi DC Open doubles quarterfinal.





As reported previously, Beibit Zhukayev of Kazakhstan defeated Andrea Vavassori of Italy 7-5, 6-7 (9-11), 6-4 in the qualifying final of the ATP 500 event - the 2025 Mubadala Citi DC Open in Washington D.C.