Kazakhstan secures two gold medals at Asian Triathlon Sprint Championshi

Images | astana-qazaqstan.com

Tell a friend

After three months spent with the continental team Astana Qazaqstan Development and after several races done with the WorldTour team, Michele Gazzoli (24) is going to come back to Astana Qazaqstan Team for the next two seasons (2024 and 2025), Team’s official website reports.





I am very happy to re-sign a contract with Astana Qazaqstan Team. This team gave me an opportunity to revive after a difficult period, and for me this project is like a family that believed in me and did a lot to ensure that I was able to return to high results. In the next two years I will try to do everything possible to repay the team with victories and podiums for believing in me and the chance I got. As a part of Astana and in the jersey of this team, I feel great motivation and desire to work for the sake of our success together", - said Michele Gazzoli.





Between August and October 2023 Michele Gazzoli won a stage and finished third in another stage in the Arctic Race of Norway and became second in a stage of the Tour of Slovakia with Astana Qazaqstan Team.





Besides, he won two stages and became second in the overall in the Tour of Bulgaria with the development team.





Alongside to this, Gazzoli made part of Astana Qazaqstan Team in the Presidential Cycling Tour of Turkey, where he supported the race winner Alexey Lutsenko.





In the second half of the season, we gave Michele the opportunity to prove himself, to prove that he deserves another chance. And the rider proved himself from the best side, showed personal results, and also proved himself as a good team player, as, for example, at the Tour of Turkey, where excellent work was done. Michele has potential both in one-day races and in short stage races, he can also be an excellent assistant for the team leaders, both in sprints and on hilly stages", - said Alexandr Vinokurov, General Manager of Astana Qazaqstan Team.