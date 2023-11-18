15.11.2023, 08:22 5376
Kazakhstan secures two gold medals at Asian Triathlon Sprint Championshi
The Kazakh team swept two gold medals at the now-running 2023 Asia Triathlon Sprint Championships by Arabian Drilling held in the city of Al-Khobar in the Eastern Province of Saudi Arabia, Kazinform Agency learnt from the National Olympic Committee.
Ekaterina Shabalina scooped gold in the women’s finals, while Ayan Beisenbayev won top honors in the men’s final events.
13.11.2023
Michele Gazzoli signs with Astana Qazaqstan Team
After three months spent with the continental team Astana Qazaqstan Development and after several races done with the WorldTour team, Michele Gazzoli (24) is going to come back to Astana Qazaqstan Team for the next two seasons (2024 and 2025), Team’s official website reports.
I am very happy to re-sign a contract with Astana Qazaqstan Team. This team gave me an opportunity to revive after a difficult period, and for me this project is like a family that believed in me and did a lot to ensure that I was able to return to high results. In the next two years I will try to do everything possible to repay the team with victories and podiums for believing in me and the chance I got. As a part of Astana and in the jersey of this team, I feel great motivation and desire to work for the sake of our success together", - said Michele Gazzoli.
Between August and October 2023 Michele Gazzoli won a stage and finished third in another stage in the Arctic Race of Norway and became second in a stage of the Tour of Slovakia with Astana Qazaqstan Team.
Besides, he won two stages and became second in the overall in the Tour of Bulgaria with the development team.
Alongside to this, Gazzoli made part of Astana Qazaqstan Team in the Presidential Cycling Tour of Turkey, where he supported the race winner Alexey Lutsenko.
In the second half of the season, we gave Michele the opportunity to prove himself, to prove that he deserves another chance. And the rider proved himself from the best side, showed personal results, and also proved himself as a good team player, as, for example, at the Tour of Turkey, where excellent work was done. Michele has potential both in one-day races and in short stage races, he can also be an excellent assistant for the team leaders, both in sprints and on hilly stages", - said Alexandr Vinokurov, General Manager of Astana Qazaqstan Team.
09.11.2023
Santiago Umba - new rider of Astana Qazaqstan Team
The young Colombian rider Santiago Umba (20) signed his first WorldTour contract with Astana Qazaqstan Team, where he is going to spend the following season (2024), Team’s official website reports.
I am incredibly happy to sign my first contract with the WorldTour team and to become a part of such a big project as Astana Qazaqstan Team. I would like to thank all the team management for this opportunity, the trust that was placed in me. I am sure that Astana is the ideal team for me, and I think that I will be able to make a great progress here. I am ready to work hardly, I am ready to gain experience at the highest level in order to become a true professional", - said Santiago Umba.
Santiago Umba got some notable results at Under 23 level, winning stages at Tour Alsace and Le Tour de Savoie in 2021 and becoming 10th in the General Classification of the Giro Next Gen in 2023. Alongside, the rider got some valuable experience in the professional races as Il Lombardia, Tour of the Alps, Giro dell’Emilia, Vuelta a Castilla y Leon, Tour of Slovenia, Adriatica Ionica Race and others.
We see a great potential in Santiago, that can be revealed in our team. Despite such a young age, Santiago has already ridden many important professional races, gained serious experience, which can serve as a basis for his further development. He has a number of high results at the youth level, he already knows what professional racing is, so all he needs is careful and systematic work that will allow him to reach a good level in the WorldTour", - said Alexandr Vinokurov, General Manager of Astana Qazaqstan Team.
06.11.2023
Kazakhstan sweeps 13 medals at Asian Open Championship G2 in Pakistan
Kazakhstan taekwondo fighters took 13 medals, including five gold, one silver and seven bronze at the Asian Open Championship G2 in Pakistan, Islamabad, Kazinform Agency cites the press service of Kazakhstan Taekwondo Federation.
Nargiz Koishybekova (46 kg), Mariya Sevostiyaniva (57 kg), Zhavokhirkhan Islamov (58 kg), Nurai Khussainova (67 kg) and Zhansel Deniz (73 kg) won the championship titles.
Aidana Yedilbayeva brought Kazakhstan silver in the women’s 46 kg final bout.
30.10.2023
Kazakhstan wins historic karate gold in Hungary
Kazakhstan collected three medals at the Karate World Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Kazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.
Moldir Zhanbyrbai captured karate gold for the first time in history for Kazakhstan in the -50 kg weight class.
Kaisar Alpysbai earned silver in the -60 kg weight category, while Didar Amirali settled for bronze in the -67kg weight class.
27.10.2023
Swimmer Nurdaulet Zhumagali of Kazakhstan breaks Asian Para Games record to win gold
Kazakhstani Nurdaulet Zhumagali won gold at the 2022 Asian Para Games in Hangzhou, China, Kazinform News Agency cites the press service of the Ministry of Tourism and Sport of Kazakhstan.
The Kazakhstani swimmer set a new Asian Para Games record in the men’s 200m with the result of in 2:16.74.
The 2022 Asian Para Games are to run through October 28.
26.10.2023
Kazakhstan captures swimming gold at Asian Para Games
Swimmer Dias Kenzhebek captured the 7th gold medal for Kazakhstan at the Asian Para Games in Hangzhou, China, Kazinform cites the press service of the Ministry of Tourism and Sports.
Kenzhebek left all of his opponents behind in the Men’s 100, Backstroke Final clocking the distance in 1:05.42 and grabbing gold.
Japanese swimmer Onta Uezono finished second, settling for silver. Bronze went to Iranian Shahin Izadyar.
Minister of Tourism and Sports Yermek Marzhikpayev praised Team Kazakhstan for its traditionally impeccable performance at the Asian Para Games, adding the country is proud of all of its achievements.
26.10.2023
Kazakhstani wins men’s shot put gold at 2022 Asian Para Games
Kazakhstan para athlete Dastan Mukashbekov claimed a gold medal in the men’s shot put event with a throw that measured 15.74 meters at the 2022 Asian Para Games held in Hangzhou, China, Kazinform Agency has learnt from the press service of the Ministry of Tourism and Sport of Kazakhstan.
It is worth noting that its sixth gold medal for Kazakhstan at the tournament.
Another Kazakhstani Ivan Zeleznyak settled for the men's shot put bronze with a result of 12.39 meters.
24.10.2023
Kazakhstan claims 2 more gold medals at 2022 Asian Para Games
Kazakhstan has earned two more gold, bringing the total number of gold medals to five at the 2022 Asian Para Games held in Hangzhou, China, Kazinform Agency cites Sports.kz.
Kazakhstani para athlete Olzhas Orazaluly claimed gold after defeating Uzbek Feruz Saiidov in the final of the men’s 73kg J2 judo event at the tournament.
Swimmer Nurdault Zhumagali of Kazakhstan finished first in the men’s 100m SB13 breaststroke event demonstrating the result of 1:05.92. His compatriot Nurali Sovetkhanov came third in the competition.
The 2022 Asian Para Games are to run through October 28.
