Kazakhstan shines at Asian Junior and Youth Weightlifting Championships, wins medal count

Kazakhstan won the medal count at the 2025 Asian Junior and Youth Weightlifting Championships held in Astana, Kazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee.





Last time Kazakhstan hosted the international weightlifting tournament in 2014 in Almaty which brought together nearly 700 athletes from 76 countries. Kazakhstan finished fourth in overall standings, earning three gold, one silver and one bronze medals.





This year, the Asian Junior and Youth Weightlifting Championships in the Kazakh capital drew the participation of 27 teams and over 450 weightlifters.





The Kazakh team bagged seven gold, four silver and six bronze medals to claim the overall title.





Some of them also broke new records at the event. Noteworthy, Alikhan Askerbai set three world and three Asian records.