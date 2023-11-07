Kazakhstan sweeps 13 medals at Asian Open Championship G2 in Pakistan

Images | Olympic.kz

Kazakhstan collected three medals at the Karate World Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Kazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.





Moldir Zhanbyrbai captured karate gold for the first time in history for Kazakhstan in the -50 kg weight class.





Kaisar Alpysbai earned silver in the -60 kg weight category, while Didar Amirali settled for bronze in the -67kg weight class.