01.03.2024, 11:35 1561
Kazakhstan sweeps 20 gold medals at 11th Asian Age-Group Aquatics Championships
Images | Kazakh sports and physical culture committee
Kazakhstan team won a record 36 medals at the 11th Asian Age-Group Swimming Championships in New Clark City in Tarlac, the Philippines, Kazinform News Agency cites the sports and physical culture committee of the Kazakh Tourism and Sports Ministry.
On the final day the Kazakh swimmers took 6 gold, one silver, and one bronze medals.
Adilbek Mussin secured gold in the men’s 50 m butterfly, Kseniya Ignatova took gold and Diana Taszhanova took silver in the women’s 200 m backstroke, while Sofiya Spodarenko clinched the gold medal in the women’s 50 m butterfly in Group A.
In Group B Yegor Popov and Maxim Skazobtsov won gold in the men’s 50 m butterfly, Arsen Kozhakhmetov took men’s 200m brass bronze, while Daniil Cherepanov grabbed bronze in the men’s 100 m freestyle.
Kazakhstani swimmers swept 20 gold, 11 silver, and 5 bronze medals at large to rank second in the overall medal standings. Japan finished at the top of the table with 36 gold, 20 silver, and 15 bronze medals.
Besides, Kazakhstani athletes set 14 Asian Championships records and 3 records of Kazakhstan.
Highboard diving competitions will be completed on March 1. The Kazakh team bagged one gold, 3 silver, and one bronze medals so far.
29.02.2024, 14:09 2616
New era for tennis in Kazakhstan as juniors reach international level
Images | ktf.kz
Elena Rybakina’s victory at Wimbledon in 2022 was a milestone for tennis in Kazakhstan. Her success caused a mixed reaction, however, raising questions among many observers, KTF press-service reports.
Where were all the tennis players who had been developed in Kazakhstan? Would any of the juniors trained at tennis centres across the country be able to play for national teams, and did Kazakhstan even have a pool of homegrown talent?
To answer these questions, you just need to look at the world rankings. Ten Kazakhstanis finished the 2023 season in the top 100. While some of the players that compete for Kazakhstan in the professional rankings were born elsewhere, all the players in the junior rankings were born and trained in Kazakhstan. Amir Omarkhanov, who in 2024 became the first Kazakh player to ever reach the Australian Open Junior Championship quarterfinals, is ranked 16th in the ITF junior rankings, and Asylzhan Arystanbekova, who made it to the quarterfinals at the junior doubles tournament this year is ranked 53th.
In 2022, Kazakhstan’s 14U team competed for the first time at a world team championship, where they reached the semi-finals. At the Billie Jean King Cup Juniors Finals in Córdoba, Spain, the Kazakhstani team finished in 9th place among the best 16 teams in the world. This was the first-ever world championship competition for Kazakhstan’s 16U girls team. Meanwhile, the 16U boys team also finished in the top 10 at their debut world championship. Even back in 2021, juniors from Kazakhstan won a record 37 ITF Juniors tournaments in singles and doubles and reached the finals in 44 others. In Tennis Europe 14 & Under tournaments, players from Kazakhstan won 19 tournaments and reached the finals in 15 more.
These achievements would not have been possible, of course, without proper training and, most importantly, accessible infrastructure. Players who are now 14-16 years old began playing tennis about 10 years ago. Bulat Utemuratov, President of the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation (KTF), played a key role in making tennis accessible to children when he became head of the Federation in 2007. Not long after taking over leadership of the KTF, Utemuratov spearheaded an ambitious effort to build state-of-the-art tennis facilities across the country. Home to only 7 tennis centres and 60 courts in 2007, Kazakhstan now boasts 48 modern facilities with 364 courts, most of which are indoors.
According to the KTF, the average hourly cost for court rental has decreased from $50 in 2007 to $10 at present. The number of children playing tennis has grown from 900 in 2007 to 30,000 in 2023, and 3,500 of the most talented young players are given an opportunity to train free of charge and have access to the equipment they need as well as tournament support.
In addition to building the required infrastructure, the KTF has also been active at every level, starting with grassroots tennis for 5-7-year-olds.
A great deal of attention is paid to the 10 & Under Tennis project, where children learn the foundations for further growth. KTF experts attend the main tournaments for players 10 and under in order to scout the most promising players in this age group. The Federation also has a targeted programme that provides financial support for more than 100 young players aged 11-14 years old from all over Kazakhstan.
In addition, an important part of the junior development system is the Team Kazakhstan Academy, which was created in 2008 for promising juniors 14 and up. More than 300 of the country’s most talented children, juniors and young tennis players have already passed through the Academy.
The results we have seen from our junior players suggest that investments in the development of tennis infrastructure and targeted programmes for children have helped make tennis in Kazakhstan more accessible and taken it to a qualitatively new level, while also laying a solid foundation for training talented young players. They are the ones who will represent Kazakhstan at professional tournaments in the future, and the country won’t have to bring players from elsewhere.
27.02.2024, 11:17 7941
Team Kazakhstan wins 11 medals at 11th Asian Age-Group Swimming Championships in the Philippines
Images | Olympic.kz
Team Kazakhstan is competing in the 11th Asian Age-Group Swimming Championships that kicked off on Monday at the New Clark City Aquatics Center in Tarlac, the Philippines, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the Ministry of Tourism and Sport.
The event will serve as qualifier to this year’s Summer Olympic Games in Paris.
The championships is held in the following age groups: Group A - 18 and older, Group B - 15-17 years, Group C - 14 and younger.
Kazakh swimmers grabbed 11 medals on the first day of the championships.
Swimming, Group A:
- Adelaida Pchelintseva, women’s 100m breaststroke - gold
- Xeniya Ignatova, women’s 50m backstroke - gold
- Diana Taszhanova, women’s 200m freestyle - silver, 800m freestyle - bronze
- Women’s team (Adelaida Pchelintseva, Diana Taszhanova, Xeniya Ignatova, Sofya Spodarenko), 4x100m freestyle relay - silver
Swimming, Group B:
- Yegor Popov, boy’s 50m backstroke - silver
- Arssen Kozhakhmetov, boy’s 100m breaststroke - silver
- Sofya Abubakirova, girl’s 200m individual medley - silver, girl’s 50m backstroke - bronze
- Boy’s team (Yegor Popov, Yegor Vassilenko, Alexey Kruchenko, Danil Cherepanov), 4x100m freestyle relay - silver
Diving, Group A:
- Diana Zhumagulova/Anabella Kochkina, girl's 3M synchronized springboard - silver
The swimming competitions will end February 29, and diving competitions will finish on March 1. The artistic swimming events will take place from March 2 to 6, and water polo tournament is slated for March 9.
24.02.2024, 11:28 23536
Kazakhstani Popko wins 13th match in a row, reaches ITF M25 Naples semis
Images | ktf.kz
Dmitry Popko of Kazakhstan ranking 325th in the world reached the semifinals ITF M25 Naples, USA, Kazinform News Agency reports..
Seeded No.3 in the field Popko defeated Gabi Adrian Boitan in the men’s sigles quarterfinals. The matched ended 7:5, 7:6 (7:4).
Next, he will take on Roberto Cid Subervi of Dominican Republic World No. 442.
It is the 13th win of Dmitry Popko in a row. Earlier he won the ITF M15 Sunrise and M15 Palm Coast tournaments.
22.02.2024, 10:25 23666
Alexander Bublik has reached a new world record ranking position
Images | ktf.kz
Alexander Bublik, Kazakhstan’s No.1, has risen in his position in the ATP ranking, KTF press-service reports.
The Kazakh has moved up by two positions and is now ranked 21st in the men's singles rankings. Previously, his best result was 23rd in the ATP rankings.
Alexander Shevchenko (45 ATP), Mikhail Kukushkin (163 ATP), Dmitriy Popko (325 ATP) have also advanced in their world ranking positions. Denis Yevseyev remained in the 179th place, Beibit Zhukayev - 192, Timofey Skatov - 277.
22.02.2024, 09:23 23821
Dmitriy Popko won his second tournament in the USA
Images | KTF press-service
Dmitriy Popko (325 ATP) won the ITF M15 series tournament in Palm Coast, USA, KTF press-service reports.
In the final round, the Kazakh beat Andres Andrade (650 ATP) of Ecuador, 7:5, 1:6, 7:5. Won the second in-a-row tournament in the USA: last week he won the tournament in Sunrise, USA. The Kazakh has now won 24 ITF singles tournaments in his career.
21.02.2024, 11:27 35596
Kazakhstan’s Rybakina advances at WTA 1000 Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships
Images | ktf.kz
World №4 Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan has eased into the third round of the WTA 1000 Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships in the UAE, Kazinform News Agency cites the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.
Her second-round opponent Victoria Azarenka from Belarus retired from the match after losing the second set 2-6. It should be noted that Azarenka downed Rybakina in the first one 6-4.
Next the Kazakhstani will face Pole Magdalena Frech ranked 53rd in the world.
It bears to remind that Rybakina was edged out in the 2024 Qatar Open final by another Pole Iga Swiatek.
The prize fund of the WTA 1000 tournament exceeds $3,2 million.
20.02.2024, 09:47 39391
Karaganda athletes won gold and bronze at the Asian Championships
Images | akimat of Karaganda region
Two Karaganda residents performed well at the Asian Athletics Championships. David Efremov became the winner of the competition, and his wife Maria Efremova rose to the third step of the podium, akimat of Karaganda region reports.
The Continental Indoor Championship started on February 17 in Tehran (Iran).
And on the very first day of the competition, David Efremov won gold in the 60 m hurdles. He covered the distance in 7.60 seconds.
On the second day of the championship, his wife, Karaganda athlete Maria Efremova, won bronze in the triple jump. Most recently, the athlete came out of maternity leave - and immediately won a medal at the Asian Championships.
At the end of two days, Kazakhstanis won six medals - two gold, two silver and two bronze. Elizaveta Matveeva won gold in the high jump, she won the bar at 1.86 m. Ivan Ivanov won silver in the shot put, setting his season best score of 19.08 m. Olga Safronova won silver in the 60 m running with a score of 7.35. Ayana Bolatbekkyzy competed in the 1500 m running distance, taking third place.
19.02.2024, 10:22 46106
Kazakhstan’s Nikisha pockets silver at Short Track Speed Skating World Cup in Poland
Images | sports.kz
Kazakhstan’s short-track speed skater Denis Nikisha won a silver medal at the ISU Short Track Speed Skating World Cup held in Gdańsk, Poland, Kazinform News Agency learnt from Sports.kz.
Steven Dubois of Canada won gold clocking 40.303 in the men’s 500-meter race. Nikisha finished in 41.051 seconds to grab silver.
