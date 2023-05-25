23.05.2023, 08:30 5581
Kazakhstan wins last match at 2023 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship
Kazakhstan won its last match at the 2023 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship, Kazinform reports.
Kazakhstan stunned Team Slovenia 4:3 in its third win of the tournament. Nikita Mikhailis, Batyrlan Muratov, Yevgeniy Rymarev and Maxim Mukhametov all scored for the Kazakh side.
Throughout the match Team Kazakhstan managed to tie the score three times.
Kazakhstan preserved its 6th place in the Group B by defeating Norway and Slovakia and suffering defeats from the Czech Republic, Switzerland, Canada, and Latvia.
25.05.2023, 17:47 31
Elena Rybakina makes it to Forbes’ 30 Under 30 Asia list
2022 Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan made it to the Forbes’ 30 Under 30 Asia list as one of the most promising athletes in the Asia-Pacific region, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.
Rybakina became the first player from Kazakhstan to win a major tennis title when she captured victory at the Wimbledon Championship in July 2022", - the article in the Forbes magazine reads.
Moreover, Rybakina earned $10 million in prize money and donated part of her earnings from the matches to aspiring tennis players and animal shelters in Kazakhstan.
Currently Elena Rybakina is ranked 4th in the world by WTA after winning two WTA 1000 titles this year.
24.05.2023, 17:04 3196
Skatov wins at the start of 2023 French Open
Kazakhstani Timofey Skatov (world No147) played his debut qualification match of the 2023 French Open tournament in Paris, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.
He defeated Canadian Gabriel Diallo (world No146) in two sets with a score of 6:4, 7:6.
The match lasted for one hour and 52 minutes.
During the game, Skatov hit no aces and made three double faults. He also earned nine points and won nine games in a row.
22-year-old Skatov is Kazakhstan’s No2 in the world rankings after Alexander Bublik, who is ranked 48th by ATP.
23.05.2023, 10:42 5471
Elena Rybakina wins Italian Open crown, becomes World No.4
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina won the Italian Open title earning 521,754 euros and collecting 1,000 rank points to climb to the 4th spot in the latest WTA Rankings, Kazinform reports.
Kazakhstan’s No. 1 Elena Rybakina defeated Ukraine's Anhelina Kalinina 6-4, 1-0 ranking 47th in the world in the final clash at the Italian Open in Rome. Kalinina retired due to the leg injury during the second set.
Notably, Rybakina won the Indian Wells crown earlier this year. It is her fifth singles title (2023 WTA 1000 Indian Wells, 2022 Grand Slam Wimbledon, 2020 WTA 250 Hobart International, and 2019 WTA Bucharest Open). Besides, Elena strolled to the Australian Open and Miami Open WTA 1000 finals this year.
19.05.2023, 21:05 9726
Dmitry Popko of Kazakhstan reaches tennis tournament quarterfinal in US
Kazakhstan’s Dmitry Popko advanced to the quarterfinal of the ITF USA F14 Futures 2023 men’s singles tournament in Pensacola, Florida, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.
Kazakhstani Dmitry Popko beat American Jonah Braswell 6-1, 6-3 in Round of 16 of the tournament. The match lasted for one hour and 28 minutes.
Popko is to take on British Blu Baker in the quarterfinal of the tennis event in the US.
18.05.2023, 12:45 10961
Kazakhstan’s Rybakina advances to 1st WTA 1000 semifinal on clay in her career
World №6 Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan advanced to the first WTA 1000 semifinal on clay in her career after yet another encounter with world №1 Iga Swiatek, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.
The Kazakhstani faced the defending champion Swiatek in the semifinal of the Internazionali BNL d’Italia in Rome, Italy.
Swiatek retired in the middle of the third set being 2-6, 7-6, 2-2 down to Rybakina due to a leg injury.
The Kazakhstani took their head to head rivalry to 3-2, ending Swiatek’s 14-match win streak.
It was a really tough match, especially the beginning. I would say I didn’t start that good," - said Rybakina after the match, praising Swiatek’s aggressive and explosive style of the game. She also admitted she struggled with the first serve in the first set.
She will clash with world №20 Jelena Ostapenko in the semifinals of the tournament this Friday.
16.05.2023, 17:05 14866
2023 Asian Weightlifting Championships: Kazakhstani male athletes 4th in team standings
Kazakhstani athletes claimed 14 medals, including four gold, five silver, and five bronze ones, at the 2023 Asian Weightlifting Championships held in the South Korean city of Jinju, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakhstan Weightlifting Federation.
20 Kazakhstanis competed alongside athletes from 29 countries at the 2023 Asian Weightlifting Championships.
Kazakhstani male weightlifters took the fourth place in the team standings, and was second only to the Chinese squad in terms of the total medals won. Kazakhstani female athletes took the 11th place.
Kazakhstani Adiletuly Nurgisa won silver in snatch and gold in clean and jerk and in total with a result of 400kg (181+219) in the category of 102kg.
Artem Antropov (172+227kg) and Andas Samarkanov (169-221kg) of Kazakhstan was second and third in the 109kg category.
In the 55kg category, Arli Chontei brought Kazakhstan gold in snatch with a result of 117kg and bronze after lifting a total of 258kg.
Aleksey Churkin of Kazakhstan claimed the 73kg bronze after lifting a total of 340 kg. He was second in snatch with a result of 154kg.
Kazakhstan’s Seitkazy Yleman hauled a gold medal lifting 155kg in snatch in the category of 81kg.
Kazakhstani female athlete Karina Goricheva won the 64kg silver in snatch with a lift of 91kg. Aisha Omarova of Kazakhstan (87kg) settled for bronze in clean and jerk.
12.05.2023, 22:56 22246
Kazakh Shymbergenov eases into World Boxing Championships finals
Kazakh Aslanbek Shymbergenov advanced to the finals of the IBA Men's World Boxing Championships underway in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Kazinform reports.
In 71 kg semifinals he defeated India’s Nishat Dev to vie for top honors.
Shymbergenov is the reigning Asian champion.
11.05.2023, 11:24 24126
Putintseva wins at the start of Internazionali BNL d'Italia
Kazakhstani Yulia Putintseva (world No51) played in the first round of women’s singles at the Internazionali BNL d'Italia in Rome, Kazinform reports.
Putintseva played vs Bulgarian Viktoriya Tomova (world No76) and won in three sets with the total score of 6:7, 7:6, 6:0.
The match lasted for two hours and 53 minutes.
During the game, Putintseva failed to hit two aces and made one double fault. Besides, she won seven points and eight games in a row.
