Kazakhstan won second Paralympics 2020 medal

Kazakhstan judoka Anuar Sariev reached the final of the Paralympic Games-2020 in Tokyo in 60 kg weight, Sports.kz reports.

In the semifinal, he defeated an athlete from Venezuela Marcos Blanco with an ippon.

In the final, Anuar will be opposed by the Azerbaijani parajudoist Vugar Shirinli.

Thus, Sariev brought a second medal to Kazakhstan team at the 2020 Paralympics.

Before it, powerlifter David Degtyarev took gold in 54 kg weight.













