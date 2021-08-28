Kazakhstan won second Paralympics 2020 medal

Images | 24.kz
In the semifinal, he defeated an athlete from Venezuela Marcos Blanco with an ippon.
In the final, Anuar will be opposed by the Azerbaijani parajudoist Vugar Shirinli.
Thus, Sariev brought a second medal to Kazakhstan team at the 2020 Paralympics.
Before it, powerlifter David Degtyarev took gold in 54 kg weight.
Source: Kazpravda.kz
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.